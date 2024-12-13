Sadiq Khan Laughs In Response To Anti-knighthood Petition

London mayor Sadiq Khan burst out laughing on Thursday night after being challenged about a petition calling for him not to be knighted.The petition, started by Tory councillor Matthew Goodwin-Freeman, has accrued over 175,000 signatures.Speaking at People’s Question Time - a twice-annual event where the mayor and London Assembly members field questions from the public - Mr Goodwin-Freeman said: “Nearly 200,000 people have signed my petition to block you getting your knighthood. Do you admit that you are actually just a ‘night-mare’?”The question was ruled “out of order” by the event’s chair, Labour assembly member Leonie Cooper, while Mr Khan guffawed.Ms Cooper pointed out that the question had nothing to do with the economy, which was supposed to be the topic for that section of the evening. “I don’t think the honours system is covered by the economy,” she said.Asked about his reported knighthood on Friday morning, he said: “I’m too busy being the Mayor of London to indulge in those sorts of conversations. Let’s wait and see what the Cabinet Office and the King announces on January 1.”