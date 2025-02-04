Sadiq Khan launches 'Nightlife Taskforce' following Amy Lamé's resignation

Sir Sadiq Khan said the taskforce ‘will help to inform and develop our collective efforts to support nightlife’ (PA)

Sir Sadiq Khan has launched a ‘Nightlife Taskforce’ aimed at boosting London’s struggling night economy.

The mayor has appointed Cameron Leslie, co-founder and director of the nightclub Fabric, to chair the group - which includes 11 other industry experts.

The taskforce’s launch comes after the mayor’s night czar, Amy Lamé, resigned in October 2024 after eight years in the role - though the group’s creation had in fact been promised some months earlier, in Sir Sadiq’s re-election manifesto.

Ms Lamé had attracted criticism from some in the nightlife sector - as well as political opponents of the mayor - who claimed she was failing to rescue enough venues from closure, amidst post-pandemic costs and pressures for hospitality businesses.

Questions were also raised about the size of her salary, which by the end of her tenure had grown to £132,846 per year, and whether she had adequate powers, given that licensing decisions remain under the control of borough councils.

In public meetings at City Hall last year, experts warned that night venues across the capital are being pushed to the brink by strict licensing laws, problems with crime, and eye-watering costs. Jo May, company secretary of the Soho Business Alliance, said that tourists looking for places “to spend their money” were effectively being told to “go to bed”, as many West End venues have been forced by councils to close at 11pm, against their wishes.

Over the next six months, the mayor’s new taskforce will “meet regularly to examine and address the challenges and opportunities facing London’s ever-evolving nightlife”, City Hall said. The group is also expected to take a decision on whether a successor should be found for Ms Lamé, or whether the night czar role should be abolished.

“London’s nightlife industries are vital to the success of our capital, but, as with other cities across the country, they have faced a huge range of challenges in recent years,” said Sir Sadiq.

“The rising cost of living and operational costs, shifts in consumer behaviour, staffing shortages and licensing issues have all been hitting businesses hard. I’m determined to do all I can to work alongside our nighttime industries, which is why I’ve brought together this independent taskforce of experts to examine and address the opportunities and issues facing the industry.

“Their expertise and unparalleled knowledge garnered from years of working across a range of nighttime industries will help to inform and develop our collective efforts to support nightlife, as we continue to build a better London for everyone.”

Taskforce chairman Mr Leslie said he was “delighted” to have been appointed to lead the new body. “This group that has come together, represents some of the best of what London has to offer, across an incredibly broad spectrum,” he said. “We are all excited about the future of nightlife in our wonderful city, and are also acutely aware of the stark challenges we face.

“The taskforce cannot wave a magic wand to make things better but I truly believe through our experience, expertise, knowledge, relationships and desire, we can put forward something meaningful by which all stakeholders and individuals who genuinely want to see London’s vibrant nighttime economy thrive and grow can then get behind.”

The taskforce’s other members are:

Sophie Brownlee, external affairs manager at the Music Venue Trust

Seb Glover, co-founder of Fold - an “artist-led, community-driven nightclub and arts space”

Alice Hoffman-Fuller, a consultant and former art director at Corsica Studios - a grassroots music venue

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association

Lily London, a DJ, radio host, organiser and promoter

Kate Nicholls, CEO of the UKHospitality industry body

Nadine Noor, founder of Pxssy Palace - an “arts platform... celebrating black, indigenous and people of colour who are women, queer, intersex, trans or non-binary”

Provhat Rahman, founder of the Daytimers Collective - a group championing “the sounds, stories and voices of South Asian creative communities”

Sam Spencer, head of operations at Broadwick Live, which dubs itself “the UK’s Nightlife and events powerhouse behind Printworks, Field Day, and The Drumsheds”

Georgina Wald, corporate communications manager at the pub group Fuller, Smith & Turner

Nathaneal Williams, founder of the Colour Factory - a nightclub and music venue in Hackney Wick

The mayor’s team said the taskforce will have access to an advisory group that will include representatives from the Metropolitan Police, Transport for London, London Councils, trade unions, the broader business community and supply chain businesses.

They will also be supported by nightlife research consultants Vibe Lab, who will be calling on Londoners to help provide evidence to the taskforce to help develop their recommendations, City Hall said.