Sadiq Khan: Met Police diverted 'most ever' resources to tackle general election abuse

The Met Police are said to have made a “phenomenal” effort to tackle abuse against general election candidates (AFP via Getty Images)

Metropolitan Police made a “phenomenal” effort to protect candidates from threats and intimidation during the general election, Sadiq Khan has said - as he warned abuse towards those standing for public office could get worse.

The mayor told the London Assembly on Thursday that the Met diverted more resources than in any previous election to keep people safe, but that he was concerned about a rising tide of “unacceptable” behaviour towards canvassers, volunteers and candidates.

It comes as Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has said she will be chairing a meeting of the Government's Defending Democracy Taskforce, following “disgraceful scenes” during the campaign period. Ms Cooper’s department will carry out a rapid review of the election to better understand the levels of harassment experienced by candidates.

The issue was raised during Mayor’s Question Time by Unmesh Desai, the Labour assembly member for the City and East London.

He asked Mr Khan whether he had discussed the issue with Met Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and what action was being taken.

The mayor said: “Without breaching confidences, during the campaign, I was contacted by candidates, and I passed that on to the police - as an operational matter, it shouldn’t be for me to interfere with those issues.

“The amount of resources the Met Police Service diverted in the campaign is phenomenal - the most ever.”

He added that the amount of officer time now required to police an election period was an issue “of concern” not only to Sir Mark, but also to police commissioners across the country.

Mr Desai had earlier specifically raised the abuse - which he called “vicious, at times” - faced by Rushanara Ali, the Labour MP for Bethnal Green and Stepney.

Ms Ali has told the BBC that death threats had left her needing police protection during her recent campaign.

Mr Khan said: “It’s quite a thing to yourself forward [for political office]. We know the risks we take in relation to reputation, finances, livelihood. Personal safety isn’t one of the things that we used to think about, in terms of being a politician.”

He added: “I think it’s unacceptable that either candidates or volunteers, members of our parties or activists should be intimidated. It’s not the way to have free and fair elections.

“There are too many examples across our country in recent years where this has happened.

“I lost a dear friend during a campaign in 2016, Jo Cox. She lost her life during the referendum campaign.

“You gave one example, with what Rushanara went through - I witnessed that myself… I campaigned across the country, witnessed it in other parts of the country as well.

“I’m really pleased that Yvette Cooper’s taken the lead on this in relation to the rapid review she’s instructed to happen, and the taskforce work that’s going to take place.

Sadiq Khan, speaking at Thursday’s Mayor’s Question Time session (London Assembly webcasts)

“But we’ve got to make sure this is the last election where things are as bad as they’ve been. I fear that it may not be a case of things improving, because some of the characters who’ve been elected aren’t people who want to unite our communities.

“I think, let’s just pause and reflect on the impact it has on not just on their own safety, but the safety of volunteers, activists, and members of all our parties who give up their time for free, because they believe in democracy.”

The mayor, who requires police protection himself, revealed this week in a new afterword to his book that he was sent a bullet in the mail at the height of the protests against the London-wide expansion of the Ultra low emission zone (Ulez).