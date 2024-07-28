Sadiq Khan mocked for Charli XCX-inspired 'Brat summer' pro-Ulez post

Sadiq Khan has faced ridicule from former Tory rival Susan Hall over a pro-Ulez Instagram post inspired by pop star Charli XCX's 'Brat' album.

The Mayor of London shared lime green slides on Thursday mimicking the artwork style of Charli XCX's recent release, garnering over 7,000 likes.

However, Hall was quick to criticise, lamenting that London could have enjoyed a "true Brat summer" had the Conservatives won control of City Hall.

Sadiq Khan said the main purpose of the congestion charge was to reduce traffic levels in central London (London Assembly webcasts)

The official Mayor of London account wrote: “After only six months, the evidence shows that the Ultra Low Emission Zone expansion is working.

“Swipe to see how new data shows it’s already bringing cleaner air to millions of Londoners and share this with someone who needs the good news.”

The Ulez scheme sees drivers of the most polluting vehicles pay a £12.50 daily charge if they use a large proportion of roads within Greater London.

On the Mayor’s page, a series of slides was led with a message that read ‘Ulez is working’ and was followed by several more giving details and statistics about the roll out.

“Find the Ulez report via the link in my bio. #brat #ulez #london,” the message read.

Some of the comments on the post were supportive, with one adding, “Brat clean air summer” and another saying, “Can’t be having a brat summer without clean air!”.

Some of the vehicles scrapped under the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) scheme and donated to Ulez to Ukraine begin their journey from outside the Embassy of Ukraine in London. (James Manning/PA Wire)

Tory assembly member Susan Hall criticised the mayor of his plan to remove the congestion charge electric vehicle discount (London Assembly webcast)

But Mr Khan’s Conservative rival for the Mayor of London post was not enjoying the Brat link and has slammed the effort.

Ms Hall, who came second in May’s vote, told the Telegraph: “This is a ridiculous post from a ridiculous man.”

She added: “London could have had a true ‘brat summer’ – in the newly-defined way – had it voted Conservative in May.”

Charli XCX herself has not commented on this but has described Brat as: “Just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes, who feels herself, but then also maybe has a breakdown but kind of parties through it.”

The 31-year-old has this week come out in support of Kamala Harris for the US election and tweeted ‘Kamala is Brat’ in endorsement.

The Kamala HQ campaign page quickly responded to the culture by changing its cover image to a Brat style image.

Ms Hall has accused Mr Khan of “riding on Kamala Harris’s coat tails, as she’s supposed to be Brat”.