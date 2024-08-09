Sadiq Khan says he does not feel safe as a Muslim following far-right riots

Sadiq Khan has said he does not feel safe as an openly Muslim politician following riots that have rocked the UK over the last week – and that he has been left heartbroken for his children.

Hundreds of people have been arrested during disorder linked to the far-right, which began following the killing of three young girls in Southport after social media posts falsely claimed the suspect was a Muslim immigrant.

“Like a lot of people of my generation, I felt triggered by the events of the last couple of weeks in particular”, the London mayor told The Guardian.

“It’s difficult to explain the ripples when you’ve been targeted because of your religion or colour of your skin and you can’t change either of those things. And whether you’re seeing physical acts of violence taking place in the North West or the North East, you feel it in London.

“What’s heartbreaking to me is my children’s generation had never experienced what I had. And they, for the first time, were scared. I thought I’d be the last generation to be scared, simply for who I am. And it breaks my heart.”

There appeared to some level of de-escalation to the disorder on Wednesday evening, when the large-scale violence that was expected failed to materialise as thousands of counter-protesters turned up. But Sir Keir Starmer has said it is important that police do not “let up” on tackling the disorder.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper said she expects social media companies to take responsibility for violent protests organised online.

The Russian-owned messaging app Telegram, in particular, has been central to the promotion of riots by far-right activists.

Mr Khan has urged the government to revisit new social media rules, saying that the disorder of the last week shows that regulations due to come into force are “not fit for purpose”.

New regulation of social media platforms – the Online Safety Act – became law in the UK last year but has not yet fully come into effect.

Once in place, it will require platforms to take “robust action” against illegal content and activity, including around offences such as inciting violence.

Mr Khan said the rioting over the last week, which came after misinformation about the suspected Southport attacker spread on social media, showed that reform of the regulation was necessary.

“The way the algorithms work, the way that misinformation can spread very quickly and disinformation … that’s a cause to be concerned, we’ve seen a direct consequence of this,” he said.

“I think what the government should do very quickly is check whether the Online Safety Act is fit for purpose; I think it’s not fit for purpose.”

After the stabbings in Southport on July 29, an incorrect name and a false story around the background of the suspected perpetrator spread online.

In recent days Elon Musk, the owner of X, has been heavily criticised for posts about the disorder in the wake of the Southport stabbings.

The billionaire was called “deeply irresponsible” by Justice Secretary Heidi Alexander for posting that “civil war is inevitable” in the UK.

He also reposted an image of a fake news headline about the UK’s response to riots.

The Online Safety Act will, for the first time, make firms legally responsible for keeping users safe when they use their services.

In a few months, new safety duties under the Online Safety Act will be in place, but you can act now - there is no need to wait to make your sites and apps safer for users

Ofcom

It will require platforms to put in place clear and proportionate safety measures to prevent illegal and other harmful content from appearing and spreading on their sites.

The biggest platforms could face billions of pounds in fines if they do not comply.

Named managers could be held criminally liable in some instances, and sites may face having their access limited in the most severe cases.

Ofcom, which will oversee the new laws, on Wednesday urged social media companies to do more to deal with content stirring up hatred or provoking violence on Britain’s streets.

The watchdog said: “In a few months, new safety duties under the Online Safety Act will be in place, but you can act now – there is no need to wait to make your sites and apps safer for users.”