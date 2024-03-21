Sadiq Khan says he is 'impatient' for lasting change at Met police one year on from scathing Casey report

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley (PA Wire)

Sadiq Khan says he remains “impatient” for lasting cultural reforms in the Metropolitan Police, a year on from Baroness Casey’s scathing review which found the force was institutionally racist, homophobic and misogynist.

It was commissioned in the wake of Sarah Everard’s kidnap, rape and murder by serving armed officer Wayne Couzens as she walked home near Clapham Common in March 2021.

The 51-year-old used his warrant card to trick marketing executive Ms Everard, 33, into thinking he could arrest her for breaking lockdown rules in place at the time.

Publishing her findings last year, Baroness Casey warned there may be more officers like Couzens who worked in the same unit as serial rapist David Carrick.

London mayor Mr Khan said on Thursday: “Progress is being made, but I remain impatient for lasting, meaningful reform.

“One year on from the report, it’s clear we still have a long way to go.

“As Mayor, I am providing funding for police reform and we have ensured the Met is now on a path of far-reaching systematic and cultural change.

“But we’re clearly not there yet and I will not be satisfied until Londoners have the police service they deserve – one that is trusted, representative of London and delivers the highest possible service to every community in our city.”

Mr Khan said the Met is improving vetting standards and taking action against rogue officers, leading to a substantial increase in suspensions and dismissals.

Additional officers have been put in the teams that tackling violence against women and girls and a new approach to ensuring all victims are supported.

â¯Last month, a second independent review found Couzens should never have been given a job as a police officer and chances to stop the sexual predator were repeatedly ignored and missed.

Inquiry chairwoman Lady Elish Angiolini warned without a radical overhaul of policing practices and culture, there is “nothing to stop another Couzens operating in plain sight”.

Three different police forces “could and should” have stopped Couzens being recruited, she said, identifying a catalogue of failings in how he was vetted and allegations against him were investigated.

Ms Everard’s family said in response they believe she only died because Couzens held a warrant card, adding: “She would never have got into a stranger’s car.”

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said his force remained "resolute in our mission to rebuild the trust of London."

He added: “The publication of Baroness Casey’s report was a sobering moment for the Met. It was a catalyst for police reform not just in London, but across the country.

“Last summer we launched our New Met for London plan setting out our ambition for reform. It is the driving force behind our ongoing work to transform our foundations, culture and our service to London.

“The progress we’ve achieved so far gives me confidence we’re heading in the right direction, but the scale of change required means there is still much more for us to do. Only through continued, consistent evidence of fundamental change will trust in us continue to be restored.â¯â¯

“Events of recent years have exposed some of the very worst within our organisation, but the last 18 months have shone a light on the very best, the majority who have stepped forward, determined to be part of the change.

“Our recent budget pressures add even more complexity to the challenges ahead, but our ambition has not wavered. Day by day, week by week, we will continue to become the service London deserves.”â¯