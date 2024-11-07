Sadiq Khan in new clash with Donald Trump as he says many Londoners are 'anxious' at US election outcome

Sadiq Khan has warned that many Londoners will be “anxious” about Donald Trump’s shock return to the White House and “fearful about what it will mean for democracy”.

The Mayor of London did not congratulate the former president on his political comeback as he declared a decisive victory over Democrat Kamala Harris.

Instead, he said residents of the capital will be concerned about the impact the Republican win in the US will have on women’s rights, Ukraine, climate change, the situation in the Middle East and the future of NATO.

On Wednesday morning, Mr Khan sought to assure Londoners that the city “is - and will always be - for everyone”.

“We will always be pro-women, pro-diversity, pro-climate and pro-human rights,” he said.

(PA)

He added: "I know that many Londoners will be anxious about the outcome of the US Presidential election.

“Many will be fearful about what it will mean for democracy and for women’s rights, or how the result impacts the situation in the Middle East or the fate of Ukraine. Others will be worried about the future of NATO or tackling the climate crisis.”

In 2018 Trump ignited a political feud with Mr Khan after the Labour Mayor signed off protester plans to fly a giant inflatable caricaturing Trump as a baby during the then President’s visit to the UK.

The following year Trump branded the Mayor a "stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London".

He has also previously challenged Mr Khan to an IQ test and been critical of his response to the London Bridge terror attack in 2017.

Mr Khan added in his statement: "London is a place where we’re proud of our diversity, proud of the contribution of all our communities and proud of our spirit of unity. These are some of the values that will continue to bind us together as Londoners.

"The lesson of today is that progress is not inevitable. But asserting our progressive values is more important than ever - re-committing to building a world where racism and hatred is rejected, the fundamental rights of women and girls are upheld, and where we continue to tackle the crisis of climate change head on."

He also posted on X in a statement that did not mention the election: “An important reminder today for Londoners: our city is - and will always be - for everyone. We will always be pro-women, pro-diversity, pro-climate and pro-human rights. These are some of the values that will continue to bind us together as Londoners.”

An important reminder today for Londoners: our city is - and will always be - for everyone.



We will always be pro-women, pro-diversity, pro-climate and pro-human rights.



These are some of the values that will continue to bind us together as Londoners. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) November 6, 2024

Sir Keir Starmer was among world leaders to complement Trump on his election victory as it began to appear all but certain.

“Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory,” the Prime Minister said.

“I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come.”

Foreign secretary David Lammy also congratulated Trump despite having labelled him a “woman-hating, neo-Nazi-sympathising sociopath“ in an editorial for Time magazine in 2018 when he was a Labour opposition MP.

He said: “The UK has no greater friend than the US, with the special relationship being cherished on both sides of the Atlantic for more than 80 years.

“We look forward to working with you and [Vice President JD Vance] in the years ahead.”