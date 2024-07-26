‘Sadistic’ ex-Spandau Ballet singer faces jail after raping woman and launching sex attacks against others

Ross William Wild, whose real name is Ross Davidson, showed no emotion as he was convicted at London’s Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday (Met Police)

A “manipulative and sadistic” former Spandau Ballet singer is facing jail after raping a woman and launching sex attacks against two other victims.

Ross William Wild, whose real name is Ross Davidson, showed no emotion as he was convicted at London’s Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday, after he stood trial accused of a series of sex offences dating between 2013 and 2023.

The court heard sex addict Davidson, 36, wanted intercourse up to six times a night, forced himself on women who refused him – and had a secret desire to film himself assaulting women while they slept.

Davidson, who was born in Aberdeen, was previously known for starring in the West End musical We Will Rock You before becoming the lead singer of the pop group Spandau Ballet in 2018.

Davidson, of Finchley, north London, was convicted by the jury of raping the first woman and of sexually assaulting the second and third woman after jurors reached majority verdicts following almost 12 hours of deliberations. He was also convicted of voyeurism, in relation to the fourth complainant.

Davidson, of Finchley, north London, was convicted by the jury of raping the first woman and of sexually assaulting the second and third woman (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

They had also cleared Davidson of a charge of controlling and coercive behaviour relating to the fourth complainant.

Davidson denied all charges, telling the court: ”I have never raped, sexually assaulted or coerced any woman in my life.”

The defendant was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing hearing on September 6.

Judge John Dodd warned Davidson: “You have been convicted of some very serious matters.”

Richard Hearnden, prosecuting, earlier described Davidson as a “bit of a sex symbol” who had a “sinister” and “darker side”.

Davidson, who was born in Aberdeen, was previously known for starring in the West End musical We Will Rock You before becoming the lead singer of the pop group Spandau Ballet in 2018 (WireImage/Getty)

During the six-week trial, the prosecutor said: “It is often supposed that men such as the defendant, blessed with good looks and star quality, can get any girl he wants without having to resort to committing sexual offences, without having to resort to forcing himself on women, without having to resort to rape.

“Yet, the reality belies that supposition. In this case, many young women have come forward to tell the police that they have been victims of Mr Davidson's predatory behaviour.

“It is because he expects to get sex on demand that he will resort to rape and sexual assault if he is not given what he thinks he deserves.”

Davidon was “an utterly manipulative and sadistic individual”, said Mr Hearnden.

Davidson secretly filmed himself raping the first woman after they had an argument at his flat on 1 October 2013, the court heard.

Davidson was arrested at his home on 30 March 2021 (Instagram)

Jurors were told a second woman was sexually assaulted by Davidson when he fondled her breasts.

He also told her he had a “particular fantasy” to have sex with a woman while she was asleep.

She was “disgusted and distressed” to find out he had filmed her too.

The prosecutor said a third woman was attacked in Cannes at the film festival in May 2018 where he secretly “fondled her breasts while she was fast asleep”.

The woman later identified herself from a screenshot taken from the video and was “devastated” at the discovery.

Jurors were told a fourth woman said she was also filmed by Davidson as she gave him oral sex.

Davidson was arrested at his home on 30 March 2021.