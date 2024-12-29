Safe driving in New Years Eve

Latest Stories
- BANG Showbiz
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘had meltdown in prison over Christmas’
After reports emerged he has got thinner behind bars, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is said to have had a “meltdown” in prison over Christmas.
- People
Man Charged with Fatally Shooting Son After Accusing Him of 'Withholding Information' About His Wife’s Alleged Affair
Harold Luster allegedly shot his 26-year-old son in the forehead during an argument on Christmas Eve
- People
3 Family Members Die After Eating Homemade Christmas Cake — Sparking New Investigation into Death of the Baker’s Husband
The husband of the woman who prepared the cake died from food poisoning months earlier
- The Daily Beast
King Charles Slammed for Brutal Christmas Rejection of Prince Harry
Harry who? King Charles has been criticized for not acknowledging his son Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, or their two children in a Christmas address, which focused on how the holiday was “a chance for family and friends to come together.” The closest Charles came to acknowledging his family in California was when he spoke about the need to protect and safeguard the environment “for the sake of our children’s children,” however, no direct reference was made to Prince Archie and Princess L
- People
Ohio Couple Who Tortured Adopted Kids ‘Worse Than Prisoners of War’ in ‘Dungeon’ Gets Lighter Sentence After Plea Deal
Charles and Matthew Edmonson's five sons are in “new living situations, where they are thriving,” an attorney said
- The Canadian Press
Jetliner skids off runway and bursts into flames while landing in South Korea, killing 179
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A jetliner skidded off a runway, slammed into a concrete fence and burst into flames Sunday in South Korea after its landing gear apparently failed to deploy. All but two of the 181 people aboard were killed in one of the country’s worst aviation disasters, officials said.
- People
Florida Man Charged with Attempting to Murder Wife on Christmas Day Due to 'Financial and Health Issues,' Police Say
Jonathan McPhee allegedly bludgeoned his wife Aileen McPhee in the head with a sledgehammer while she slept on Dec. 25
- People
Mom Responds After Viral Family Christmas Portraits of Her Son in a Different Set of Pajamas from His Half-Siblings (Exclusive)
"I sent those from home," Taylor said of the pajamas her son Trü wore in the photos
- People
TikTok Humanitarian Dora Moono Nyambe, Who Built School in Zambia, Dies at 32: ‘Extraordinary Woman’
The educator, who had more than 4 million TikTok followers, was the founder of nonprofit Footprints of Hope
- Associated Press
A missing Tennessee girl, 14, was left in the woods by a man she met online, sheriff says
A missing 14-year-old Tennessee girl has been found safe in the Louisiana woods, where authorities say she was left by a man who had picked her up from her home after the two met online. Alexander Materne, 28, drove the girl to his home in St. Rose, Louisiana, on Dec. 23 and had sex, after which the girl disclosed her age, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Materne then brought the girl to a secluded, wooded area in Tangipahoa Parish and left her there with a tent, food and water, authorities said.
- CBC
RCMP renewing plea for help finding man missing more than a year
It's been more than a year since William Bird last had contact with his loved ones.RCMP have renewed a call help from the public to find the missing 45-year-old, who last seen in in the Prince Albert area.He is described as five feet, six inches tall, weighing approximately 130 lbs, with brown eyes, black hair, and a goatee. He has a triangle tattoo on his left arm.Police believe Bird is known to frequent Prince Albert, La Ronge, and Montreal Lake, though his current whereabouts remain unknown.
- People
McDonald’s Employee Charged with Murder After Allegedly Shooting DoorDash Driver, and Father of 4, During Altercation
The victim, 25, was remembered as a "devoted father to four beautiful children"
- Reuters
Gaza captors tortured hostages, including minors, Israeli report says
Hostages held in Gaza were subjected to torture, including sexual and psychological abuse, starvation, burns and medical neglect, according to a new report by the Israeli Health Ministry that will be submitted to the United Nations this week. The report is based on interviews with the medical and welfare teams which treated more than 100 Israeli and foreign hostages, most of whom were released in late November 2023, in a brief truce between Israel and Hamas. Eight hostages were rescued by the Israeli military.
- CNN
Rolex stolen from Keanu Reeves’ LA home turns up in Chile
Police in Chile say they have recovered three watches belonging to “John Wick” star Keanu Reeves – including a $9,000 Rolex – that are thought to have been stolen from the actor’s Los Angeles home in late 2023.
- CBC
'Tiny Tiny Homes' builder presents another Toronto resident with place to stay
A Toronto man who started building small shelters for those in need gave someone a new place to live today. As Naama Weingarten reports, while unhoused people appreciate his efforts, he wishes he never had to build the homes.
- The Canadian Press
Man accused of attacking TV reporter, saying 'This is Trump's America now'
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man is facing possible bias-motivated charges for allegedly attacking a television news reporter after demanding to know whether he was a citizen, saying “This is Trump’s America now," according to court documents.
- PA Media: UK News
Woman charged with murder of father-of-six who died on Christmas Day
Kirsty Carless, 33, of Cannock has been charged over the death of Louis Price, 31, Staffordshire Police said.
- The Canadian Press
Police called to Surrey, B.C., pub after 'large fight' and shooting
Police in Surrey, B.C., say two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a brawl broke out at a pub early this morning.
- CBC
Two teens in custody after machete attack in Elmwood
A man in his 20s needed "significant medical treatment" in hospital after a machete attack by teens who didn't know him, Winnipeg police said.Police were called to Keenleyside Street around 7:45 p.m. Dec. 27 for the report of an assault with a weapon, police said in a news release Sunday.At the scene officers found a man in his 20s with serious upper body injuries outside of a home.Police believe the victim was leaving the residence where he was socializing, when some males from an upstair suite
- Hello!
Prince Harry's bizarre childhood Christmas gift he won't pass on to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
Get the lowdown on Prince Harry's bizarre gift from childhood Christmas at Sandringham he won't pass on to his children he shares with wife Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet