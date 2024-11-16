'Safe and healthy homes for the tenants': City of Buffalo increasing inspections on rental units

CBC

A new renovictions bylaw aimed at protecting tenants from being turfed from their homes by bad-faith landlords who are attempting to raise rents will soon come into effect in Toronto.Councillors voted 25 to one to adopt the bylaw this week, and enforcement starts on July 31, 2025."This bylaw doesn't stop good-faith renovations," Coun. Dianne Saxe said. "What this bylaw stops is fake evictions where a minor renovation is being used as an excuse, and this happens far too commonly. It's time to sto