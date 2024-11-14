How safe is the lane-assist feature in your car?

Storyful

Police in Ontario have released dramatic footage of a high-speed crash that was caused when a rock thrown at a car caused a driver to lose consciousness.The video shows the moment a speeding car hit another at a junction on September 20, leaving two individuals with life-threatening injuries, the Ontario Provincial Police said.Police said that they had since received 11 reports of rocks being “intentionally thrown at vehicles”, and that York Regional Police had identified a further nine reports.“These innocent victims were simply traveling on our roadways, which should be safe for everyone,” Det Insp Sean Chatland of the Criminal Investigation Branch said.“It’s shocking that such dangerous acts are occurring in our community. We’re determined to put a stop to it and to relentlessly pursue whoever is responsible.”One of the September 20 collision victims has since been discharged, but the other remains in hospital. Credit: Ontario Provincial Police via Storyful