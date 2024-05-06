Safe Sunfest: No arrests, no overdoses
With the exception of a slight drizzle Friday night, the weather was perfect for the three-day SunFest that wrapped up in downtown West Palm Beach.
With the exception of a slight drizzle Friday night, the weather was perfect for the three-day SunFest that wrapped up in downtown West Palm Beach.
"I went to shake her hand, and she looked me up and down and said, 'I don't shake hands,' then walked away."
Elizabeth Hurley showed off her new summer dress as she danced up a storm in the Maldives.
Authorities believe three tourists were attacked as they were trying to fend off an attempted theft.
Ray Johnson died snorkeling on Maui in 2022, and his family is suing for a lack of awareness on a medical condition that impacts snorkelers.
Scott is reportedly under consideration to be presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate.
It has been 17 years since Madeleine McCann vanished from her holiday apartment in Portugal. Her parents Kate and Gerry were absent from a vigil marking the anniversary, while Polish woman Julia Wendall travelled to Britain
Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer Willis has given an update on her father's dementia diagnosis.
"You don't need millions to retire," Debra Crockett said. She found out she could live comfortably abroad with a very low budget and has no regrets.
The Republican National Committee has filed lawsuits in key battleground states to stop mail-in ballots from being counted later The post RNC’s Lara Trump Tells Fox News That Republican Party Doesn’t Want Votes Counted Past Election Day | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
In 2012, then-Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney said that 47% of Americans automatically vote Democrat because "these are people who pay no income tax."
Experts weigh in on a common misconception about international travel.
The professor had just finished his last class to end a 28-year teaching career at Columbia University. Then police arrested him outside his home.
Suzanne Plunkett/Pool/ReutersHarry and Charles to reunite?Prince Harry and King Charles could reunite on Wednesday, when Harry is set to attend a celebration to mark the Invictus Games’ 10th anniversary at St Paul’s Cathedral, and Charles the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the year, the Sun reports. Both events are set to end around 6 p.m., and father and son would be two miles apart, raising hopes that a reunion could be made to work—if both parties want it.They met for 30 minutes in F
Three bodies were found Friday in the Mexican region where an American and two Australians have been missing for several days, multiple sources told CNN.
Amanda Holden stunned fans on Saturday when the Britain's Got Talent judge posed in a tiny mini dress that showed off her toned physique
"We bought a house that was built back in 1947 and were charmed to death with what we then saw as 'character'..."
Sydney Sweeney's pre Met Gala look consisted of a denim Miu Miu tube top, tighty-whities and low slung jeans.
"At that moment, I lost all the respect I had for him as a person, and it was the last time I spoke to him."
No wonder the actor and comedian still considers himself a child looking for his inner adult!
"I caught them many times, and they lied each instance."