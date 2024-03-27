Finley Boden: Parents killed baby when he should have been most protected, report says

A 10-month-old baby who was murdered by his parents 39 days after being placed back into their care "should have been one of the most protected children", a safeguarding review has concluded.

Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden were found guilty of murdering Finley Boden, who died on Christmas Day in 2020.

The report said safeguarding practices in his case were "inadequate".

Boden and Marsden, from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, were jailed for life in May last year.

The report, released by the Derby and Derbyshire Safeguarding Children Partnership (DDSCP), found that there were "significant shortcomings" in the assessment and planning of Finley's return to the family home.

He died 39 days after being put back into the care of his parents having suffered 57 bone breaks, 71 bruises and two burns on his left hand.

The safeguarding partnership said "professional interventions should have protected" Finley.

Marsden had initially hidden her pregnancy with Finley but an interim care order was implemented after he was born, removing him from his parents' care.

However, he was later returned to their care following a family court hearing on 1 October.

In the hearing, the local authority said Finley should return gradually through a transition plan over about four months.

However, magistrates supported the view of a guardian appointed to represent Finley's best interests that an eight-week transition was a "reasonable and proportionate" length of time.

Following the review, the DDSCP said it would "take the additional action necessary to further reduce the risk of a repeat of a similar incident".

Steve Atkinson, the DDSCP's independent chairman and scrutineer, said: "The partnership agencies took early steps to improve systems and practices, responding quickly to an immediate review of Finley's death and the circumstances in which it took place.

"The partnership board continues to seek evidence that these changes are fully implemented and will undertake regular reviews to ensure that they have the necessary impact to help keep vulnerable local children safe."

Derbyshire County Council's children's services accepted there had been "missed opportunities" in Finley's case.

Carol Cammiss, executive director for children's services, said: "Finley's death was a tragedy for everyone who knew him and everyone involved in his care.

"Despite the significant Covid restrictions placed on our work at the time, we know there were missed opportunities for stronger practice and we apologise for that.

"We did not wait for the outcome of this review - we took immediate action to review and strengthen our systems and continue to monitor the way we work with babies and families."

