How Can You Safely Run a Marathon Amidst Coronavirus Fears? We Did the Math

The Los Angeles Marathon is still on for this Sunday, despite serious Coronavirus concerns.

To keep participants safe, public health officials recommend runners keep a distance of at least 6 feet between each other.

Here, we do the math to determine just how feasible that would be in a marathon with approximately 20,000 participants.

Despite Coronavirus-related cancellations and work-from-home orders around the U.S., this Sunday’s Los Angeles Marathon is still on. In a statement, the race’s health officials suggested instead that attendees self-police using an idea called social distancing. This is when you intentionally put space between yourself and others to act as a buffer.

From the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (our emphasis in bold):

Those planning to attend should engage in social distancing – a term used to stop or slow the spread of a contagious disease – and keep a distance of at least 6 feet between you and another person who is not your family member or friend. Please do not share food or water bottles, avoid shaking hands, and frequently wash hands or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, particularly before eating, after using the restroom and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

How would this buffer work in practicality at Sunday’s race? Well, in the strictest sense, there’s no way it possibly can. But for the sake of doing some math, I’ve assumed that people are kept 6 feet apart from each other after all, without narrowing that distance or breaking the rule. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does include social distancing among its specific coronavirus recommendations .

I also made a faulty assumption that the people who participate in marathons are likely at a lower overall risk of serious coronavirus complications than the general population, but my kind colleagues at Runner's World tell me that runners often get sick after a big race even without any particular virus going around.

That means even if a perfect social distancing scenario went into effect among runners themselves, marathon runners would still be vulnerable to the usual post-race puking. If that depleted their immune systems even briefly, they could be more likely to experience complications from coronavirus that anyone in their regular daily life might carry.

All of this is serious, and Public Health's suggestion to exercise social distancing seems very daft. So let’s crunch some numbers to see what it would take to really do it.

Marathon Math

In 2019, there were 20,040 runners who finished the L.A. Marathon. Race officials have said that just 0.6 percent of registered entrants this year are from countries with “do not travel” advisories, and these runners will have their entries deferred. Using those numbers, I estimated.

