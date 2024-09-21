Safety amendments proposed for Saskatoon's downtown shelter plan after community feedback

The former Saskatchewan Transportation Company building located at 210 Pacific Ave. has been identified as a potential temporary site for an enhanced emergency shelter. (Travis Reddaway/CBC - image credit)

The City of Saskatoon is making some changes to the safety plan for a proposed downtown shelter, after hearing from residents and businesses.

The city now plans for the provincially funded shelter, to be located at 210 Pacific Ave., to have various new safety enhancements because of community consultation, a Friday night news release from the City of Saskatoon said.

The proposal is for what the city is calling an "enhanced emergency shelter" that could open this winter and offer up to 40 beds. Enhanced shelters offer 24-hour access and three meals a day to clients, along with support for addictions, mental health, and wellness, and services to help them transition to long-term housing.

The new emergency shelter is to be run by the Mustard Seed, a faith-based organization that runs similar facilities in other cities.

The shelter was initially proposed in the Sutherland neighbourhood, a plan that drew concern from some community members and the city councillor who represents them. That proposal was scrapped when city council decided in February that sites for future emergency shelters must be at least 250 metres away from any elementary schools.

The city later identified 210 Pacific, a former Saskatchewan Transportation Company building that is city-owned, as the proposed site. It held neighbourhood information sessions on the proposal earlier this week.

The city said following its consultations, details of the plan were finalized Friday. Added features will include:

A chain-link fence around the building, ensuring no access off Pacific Avenue.

Access to the facility from Ontario Avenue only.

Seven-day per week extended-hour security and support dedicated to the downtown, with a focus on the vicinity around the proposed shelter.

The city said the Mustard Seed, police, and the fire department will share information to address any concerns around the shelter.

City council will vote on whether to approve the proposed location at its Sept. 25 city council meeting.