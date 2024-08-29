Safety concerns on Fall Creek Trail

Latest Stories
- Yahoo Canada Style
Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber spend a 'great summer' in Muskoka. What others celebrities vacation in the Ontario region?
There's a long list of stars who frequently holiday or own property in the Muskoka, Ont. area.
- Hello!
Revenge dresses? Kaia Gerber is all for revenge bikinis
The model kicked back lakeside in a black swimwear set with a cryptic message - see more
- People
Brooke Shields’s Daughter Wore Her Mom’s Andre Agassi Wedding Dress to Her High School Graduation (Exclusive)
Shields and daughter Grier Henchy, who wore the special dress, tell PEOPLE exclusively about how the look it came to be
- HuffPost
Critics Spot Awkward Issue With Melania Trump's Book Cover
The former first lady's memoir, "Melania," is set for release in October.
- ABC News
Body of Massachusetts man who went missing while on vacation found under home
Authorities in South Carolina said they have found the body of an endangered Massachusetts man who went missing over a week ago while vacationing with his family on Hilton Head Island. Stanley Kotowski, 60, had not been seen since leaving his family's vacation rental in Sea Pines the morning of Aug. 16, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office incident report.
- The Independent
Internet reacts as Ben Affleck pictured smiling with fast food amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck is back in his natural element after he was pictured smiling with a fast food delivery bag
- People
Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows Off Her Baby Bump as She Poses with Mom Maria Shriver on Vacation
The author, who is currently pregnant with her third baby, is mom to daughters Lyla, 4, and Eloise, 2
- Deadline
‘The View’s Ana Navarro Defends CNN Colleague Kaitlan Collins After Megyn Kelly Attacks
Ana Navarro is not only a co-host of The View but also a political analyst on CNN, and she’s stepping up to defend her colleague Kaitlan Collins from Megyn Kelly’s attacks. In a new social media post, Navarro cited an online report where the former Fox News host calls Collins a “cold-hearted b***” and claimed she’s “boring …
- Hello!
Sabrina Carpenter's etheral corset and lace lingerie set is perfect for brides-to-be
The Espresso singer's jaw-dropping underwear wardrobe is not to be missed - see photos
- People
Charges Upgraded Against Nashville Bar Security Guard Accused of Deadly Assault on Patron Waiting for Uber
Richard Cornelius faces new charges in connection with the brutal assault and death of Austin Turner
- CBC
'Staggering' $2 million theft lands London Drugs employee in jail
London Drugs hired Carlos Cenon Santos to work as a "merchandise handler" — a title that turned out to be as fitting for the B.C. man's criminal pursuits as his actual employment.According to a B.C. provincial court judgment, Santos stole as much as $2 million worth of stock from London Drugs, one high-end item at a time, over the course of five years, selling the goods on Craigslist and pocketing as much as $1 million."The quantum of the theft is clearly staggering," Judge Nancy Phillips said a
- Hello!
Victoria Beckham gives us all a lesson on how to wear tiny denim shorts
Victoria Beckham looked incredible on Instagram wearing a pair of denim shorts whilst on her holidays with husband David Beckham and children.
- CNN
A woman allegedly killed her friend’s newborn twin and abused the other. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty
For Ethan Katz and Savannah Roberts, the evening of June 15 was already stressful. They had gone to a Pittsburgh hospital seeking treatment for Ari, one of their six-week-old twin sons, who had a mysterious injury. Then they got an emergency call that turned their world upside down.
- People
Christina Applegate Says Ed O'Neill 'Raised Her': 'If You Don't Like Anything About Me, It's His Fault'
O'Neill guest-starred on the Tuesday, Aug. 27 episode of his TV daughter's podcast, 'MeSsy with Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler'
- People
Jennifer Lopez Is 'Upset and Disappointed' by Ben Affleck amid Divorce: 'It's Really Hit Her Hard' (Exclusive Source)
Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20, the two-year anniversary of their wedding in Georgia
- The Canadian Press
Two women face kidnapping charges in connection with Quebec Amber Alert case
MONTREAL — Two women have been charged with kidnapping a five-year-old boy from a Montreal suburb whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert for several hours on Tuesday.
- Hello!
Emily Ratajkowski's date night look is a romantic take on tenniscore
The model introduced preppy knitwear into her evening attire - see more
- People
Christopher Reeve Wanted to Die After His Accident. He Said 7 Words from Wife Dana 'Saved My Life'
Reeve's life story and activism is chronicled in the upcoming documentary film 'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story,' in select theaters Sept. 21
- People
Julianne Hough Shares the Cause of Death for Her Two Dogs Who Died Suddenly in 2019
“They went together, I'm so grateful they went together,” Hough said of her dogs Lexi and Harley not being alone when they died
- People
Armie Hammer Reveals He's Selling His Beloved Truck Because He Can't Afford the Gas Anymore
“I have loved this truck intensely," the actor shared