Safety Harbor waves

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Man gets life sentence for killing his 3 young sons at their Ohio home
BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the shooting deaths of his three young sons at their Ohio home last year.
- HuffPost
Anthony Scaramucci Says This Debate Move Would Spell 'Disaster' For Trump
The ex-White House communications director slammed the former president for "posturing" with his Fox News debate talk.
- The Canadian Press
Trump again tears into Georgia's Republican governor on the same day he campaigns in the state
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump picked a new fight Saturday with Georgia's Republican governor as he campaigned in the key swing state where he's looking to avenge his narrow 2020 loss — a defeat he continues to blame on GOP officials for not giving into his false theories of election fraud.
- The Hill
Trump: UAW leader Fain a ‘stupid person’
Former President Trump called United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain a “stupid person” on Sunday, deepening a divide between his camp and the union while promising to revitalize the industry if reelected. Trump said in a Fox News interview with Maria Bartiromo first aired on “Sunday Morning Futures” that the auto industry will be…
- USA TODAY
'You just repeated the slur:' Stephanopoulos presses Trump ally on Harris identity attack
Trump is attempting to use Kamala Harris' biracial identity as a campaign weapon, and ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos isn't having it.
- ABC News
Former Trump administration official Kellyanne Conway registers as lobbyist for Ukrainian billionaire with past ties to Trump
Former Trump administration official Kellyanne Conway has registered as a foreign agent representing Ukrainian billionaire Victor Pinchuk's foundation, new foreign lobbying disclosure reports show. In 2015, the Ukrainian steel magnate donated $150,000 to former President Donald Trump's charitable organization to book the then-presidential candidate to speak at a conference in Kyiv. The donation was later reportedly investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller's team in connection with their probe into Trump's and his campaign's alleged role in Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, according to The New York Times.
- HuffPost
Here's What Grimes Had To Say After Elon Musk's Daughter Vivian Called Him An Absentee Dad
Grimes has three children with the Tesla mogul: sons X Æ A-Xii and Techno Mechanicus and daughter Y.
- Hello!
Victoria Beckham's muscles are next level in plunging beach dress as husband David reacts
Victoria Beckham looked phenomenal in a plunging swimsuit as her husband David snapped a photograph of her during the Beckham's family holiday - and the fashion designer's toned biceps and arm muscles looked unreal
- The Hill
Harris campaign hits JD Vance in fiery Happy Birthday message
Vice President Harris’s campaign hit Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), who former President Trump picked to be his running mate last month, with a fiery Happy Birthday message online. “At 78 and 40, Donald Trump and his sidekick, the most unpopular VP pick in American history, are running on an agenda to drag our country backwards,…
- HuffPost
GOP Strategist Torches Trump For Reaction To Biden Hostage Deal: 'He's Always Trump First'
Sarah Longwell, who launched the Republican Voters Against Trump initiative in 2020, said "people should be more offended" by Trump's egocentric reaction.
- The Canadian Press
Trump says he'll skip an ABC debate with Harris in September and wants them to face off on Fox News
CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — Donald Trump says he is pulling out of a scheduled September debate with Vice President Kamala Harris on ABC and wants them to face off on Fox News, making it increasingly unlikely that the candidates will confront each other on stage before the November election.
- BBC
Chairs and bottles thrown as protesters clash in resort
Nearly 1,000 protesters are involved in disorder after a protest in one of England's best-known resorts.
- The Independent
Trump-sized crowds and battleground wins: Kamala Harris is now a big problem for Republicans
‘It’s not just Democrats... We’re hearing from Republicans saying: Maybe this is the final straw that’s going to break the MAGA base and wipe them out’
- The Wrap
Olympic Pole Vaulter’s Crotch Smacks Into Bar, Costs Him Event | Video
Commentators struggled as they searched for delicate ways to address what just happened to Anthony Ammirati of France, while social media users let loose The post Olympic Pole Vaulter’s Crotch Smacks Into Bar, Costs Him Event | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- Hello!
Princess Kate's summer plans with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis revealed?
The Princess of Wales' summer plans with Prince William and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have reportedly been confirmed as she plans to travel to Balmoral with her royal family this summer.
- Hello!
Emily Ratajkowski just proved two risque itsy bitsy bikinis are better than one
The author donned two skimpy bikini styles for a holiday away from the city. See photos
- CNN
Deputy’s fatal shooting of Sonya Massey highlights risky practice of hiring America’s legion of ‘wandering officers’
An Illinois deputy sheriff who killed a woman in her own home is part of what law enforcement officials and experts call America’s legion of “wandering officers” who drift from police department to police department – sometimes even after having been fired, forced to resign or convicted of a crime.
- Associated Press
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff acknowledges affair contributed to breakup for first marriage
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff acknowledged Saturday that he had an extramarital affair years ago that contributed to the breakup of his first marriage. “During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions," Emhoff said in a statement, first reported by CNN. The affair was known to the team that vetted Vice President Kamala Harris before President Joe Biden picked her to be his running mate in 2020, according to a person familiar with the events who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive situation.
- Moneywise
‘I’m at my wits’ end’: Florida woman faced fines of ‘$100 a day’ after neighbor called code over landscaping stones
The neighbor said the stones damaged the tires on her Mercedes.
- The Independent
Trump embraces MAGA activist at Atlanta rally who repeats his offensive claims about Harris’ heritage
Trump considered ‘never going back home to the First Lady’ after Michaelah Montgomery gave him a kiss at fast-food restaurant in April, he says