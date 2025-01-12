SAG-AFTRA Donates $1 Million for Wildfires Relief

SAG-AFTRA will donate $1 million to relieve members of the actors union who are struggling in the wake of the devastating wildfires that continue to ravage Los Angeles, the group announced on Saturday.

“As longtime residents of Los Angeles ourselves, we’ve personally been affected by the fires and feel deeply for others experiencing this tragedy,” the union said in a statement. “In addition to all of the first responders, we want to thank and recognize our broadcast journalist members who are out every day battling to bring this important news to the world.”

The group said the donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund will make sure funds are immediately available to assist members and to help those struggling to cope with the fires’ aftermath. SAG-AFTRA also posted a list of resources on the Los Angeles Local webpage.

