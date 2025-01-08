SAG Award Nominations Live Announcement Canceled Due to Pacific Palisades Fire

Due to the 1,200-acre fire raging in the Pacific Palisades, the Screen Actors Guild has canceled the 31st annual live SAG Awards nominations announcement at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Instead, the nominations will be unveiled on Jan. 8 at 7:30 PT via a press release.

“In an abundance of caution for the safety of our presenters, guests, and staff, the live in-person 31st Annual SAG Awards nominations announcement has been canceled due to the wildfires and adverse wind conditions in Los Angeles,” the SAG wrote in a statement. “Nominees will be unveiled tomorrow at 7:30am PT via press release and the SAG Awards website. We look forward to celebrating these incredible actors and their work at the SAG Awards ceremony on February 23. In the meantime, we urge everyone to stay safe, and thank you for your continued support.”

