SAG Awards In-Person Nominations Announcement Cancelled

The SAG Awards won’t be holding a live-in person announcement of the 31st nominations tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 8, as Los Angeles grips with a massive wildfire.

“In an abundance of caution for the safety of our presenters, guests, and staff, the live in-person 31st Annual SAG Awards nominations announcement has been cancelled due to the wildfires and adverse wind conditions in Los Angeles,” read a statement sent late tonight from SAG Awards organizers.

“Nominees will be unveiled tomorrow at 7:30am PT via press release and the SAG Awards website. We look forward to celebrating these incredible actors and their work at the SAG Awards ceremony on February 23. In the meantime, we urge everyone to stay safe, and thank you for your continued support.”

