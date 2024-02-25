SAG Awards are underway on Netflix, with awards for Ayo Edebiri and Pedro Pascal

The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, streaming for the first time live on Netflix, are underway, with Oscar momentum up for grabs for “Oppenheimer," “Barbie” and frontrunners like Cillian Murphy and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

The host-less ceremony kicked off Saturday at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The SAG Awards' signature “And I'm an actor” openings were given by Michael Cera, Colman Domingo, Hannah Waddingham and Idris Elba.

“Personally, I can't wait to get home and have Netflix recommend this show to me based on all the other stuff that I watch myself in,” joked Elba.

After more than two decades airing on TNT and TBS to dwindling viewership, Netflix acquired telecast rights to the SAG Awards in early 2023. That meant some different rules, including no ads and permitted bad language. Elba, who kicked off the show on stage, suggested a delicate dance.

“Don't say anything you wouldn't say in front of Oprah,” said Elba, who promptly added an expletive.

This year’s SAG Awards follows a grueling months-long strike in which the SAG-AFTRA union fought a bitter battle over a number of issues. Much of the work stoppage was prompted over changes in the film and TV industry brought on by streaming and a sea change led by Netflix.

The ceremony's first group of presenters — Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt — formed a brief reunion for “The Devil Wears Prada.” They announced the award for best male actor in a comedy series, which went to Jeremy Allen White for “The Bear.”

It didn’t take long for the night's hosts to nab an award of their own. Ali Wong, who sported one of the most eye-catching looks on the red carpet, won best female actor in a TV movie or limited series for the Netflix series “Beef.”

Like the much-honored White and Wong, Ayo Edebiri of “The Bear” also added to her recent awards haul, taking best female actor in a comedy series.

The new streaming platform was sure to put even more of a spotlight on one of the most closely-watched predictors of the Academy Awards. Oscar voting wraps Tuesday. The lack of ad breaks meant some notable tweaks. Shortly after winning, White was interviewed — albeit somewhat awkwardly — backstage by red-carpet co-host Tan France.

Story continues

Pedro Pascal, looking very surprised, won best male actor in a drama series for "This Is Us."

"This is wrong for a number of reasons," said Pascal. “I'm a little bit drunk. I thought I could get drunk.”

Two awards for stunt ensemble were announced during the red carpet. Those went to the stunt performers of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” in the film category, and for “The Last of Us” in television.

The movie favorite — you may have heard this one before — is “Oppenheimer.” Christopher Nolan’s atomic epic is up for a leading four awards, including SAG’s top honor, best ensemble. But Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” is also up for four awards and could challenge “Oppenheimer” for best ensemble.

Three of the past four SAG ensemble winners have gone on to win best picture at the Oscars. “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “CODA” and “Parasite” all won at the SAG Awards before triumphing at the Academy Awards. The exception was the 2021 winner “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

While some categories have been seemingly iron clad for weeks, like supporting actress favorite Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”), a few of the biggest awards are less certain. The night’s most closely-watched contests are in the lead actor awards.

Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”) may have the slight edge for best male actor, though Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”) is neck-and-neck with him. The same could be said for best female actor, where either Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”) or Emma Stone (“Poor Things”) could win.

The SAG Life Achievement Award will be given to Barbra Streisand.

Saturday's show was one of Netflix's most significant forays yet into live streaming events. Netflix has previously hosted a live Chris Rock comedy special, a celebrity golf tournament and a live reunion “Love Is Blind” episode that was marred by technical difficulties. But Netflix is gearing up for more. On March 3, it will stream a live tennis event.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press