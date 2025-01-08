When are the SAG Awards 2025? Full nominations list announced

Jessica Knibbs and Michelle Martin
·4 min read
The SAG Awards-nominated cast of Emilia Perez at the BFI London Film Festival gala (PA Wire)
Nominations for the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) have been announced before the awards ceremony in February.

Actress Joey King (The Kissing Booth, The Act, We Were the Lucky Ones) and actor Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story) were originally supposed to announce the nominees via a live event. However, this was cancelled due to the wildfires in Los Angeles.

Announcing the full list of nominees in a statement instead, the guild said it “took a moment” to acknowledge the fires.

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted — the residents, first responders, and all those working tirelessly to protect the community,” it said.

Here are the nominees in full:

SAG Awards 2025 nominations

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

  • Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl

  • Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

  • Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez

  • Mikey Madison - Anora

  • Demi Moore - The Substance

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Jonathan Bailey - Wicked

  • Yura Borisov - Anora

  • Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

  • Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

  • Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown

  • Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl

  • Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson

  • Ariana Grande - Wicked

  • Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

  • A Complete Unknown

  • Anora

  • Conclave

  • Emilia Perez

  • Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

  • Kathy Bates - The Great Lillian Hall

  • Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

  • Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country

  • Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge

  • Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

  • Cristin Milioti - The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Kathy Bates - Matlock

  • Nicola Coughlan - Bridgerton

  • Allison Janney - The Diplomat

  • Anna Sawai - Shogun

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

  • Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside

  • Harrison Ford - Shrinking

  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

  • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

  • Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

  • Liza Colon-Zayas - The Bear

  • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

  • Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

  • Bridgerton

  • The Day of the Jackal

  • The Diplomat

  • Shogun

  • Slow Horses

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

  • Abbott Elementary

  • The Bear

  • Hacks

  • Only Murders in the Building

  • Shrinking

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

When are the 2025 SAG Awards?

The 2025 SAG Awards will stream live globally on Sunday, February 23 at 1am UK time (5pm US PT).

It is the last major awards show before the Oscars and recognises outstanding achievements in TV and film. The event will be streamed on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. Netflix and the SAG Awards entered a multi-year partnership in 2023.

Award-winning actress and producer Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This, Bad Moms, The Good Place) will host the annual ceremony, and legendary actress and activist Jane Fonda will be presented with the Life Achievement Award, SAG-Aftra’s highest honour.

SAG Awards voting process

The SAG Awards were founded in 1952 and are regarded particularly highly by actors because voting is limited to their peers.

The awards differ from other awards such as the Golden Globes and the Oscars because the voting is by active SAG-Aftra members. The voting committees are randomly drawn each year and the voting process takes place in two stages. These include the nominations balloting and the final balloting.

Final voting opens on January 15 and closes on February 21.

