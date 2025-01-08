When are the SAG Awards 2025? Full nominations list announced

The SAG Awards-nominated cast of Emilia Perez at the BFI London Film Festival gala (PA Wire)

Nominations for the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) have been announced before the awards ceremony in February.

Actress Joey King (The Kissing Booth, The Act, We Were the Lucky Ones) and actor Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story) were originally supposed to announce the nominees via a live event. However, this was cancelled due to the wildfires in Los Angeles.

Announcing the full list of nominees in a statement instead, the guild said it “took a moment” to acknowledge the fires.

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted — the residents, first responders, and all those working tirelessly to protect the community,” it said.

Here are the nominees in full:

SAG Awards 2025 nominations

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig - Queer

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jonathan Bailey - Wicked

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates - The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano - Shogun

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Nicola Coughlan - Bridgerton

Allison Janney - The Diplomat

Anna Sawai - Shogun

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Liza Colon-Zayas - The Bear

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Shogun

Slow Horses

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

The Boys

Fallout

House of the Dragon

The Penguin

Shogun

When are the 2025 SAG Awards?

The 2025 SAG Awards will stream live globally on Sunday, February 23 at 1am UK time (5pm US PT).

It is the last major awards show before the Oscars and recognises outstanding achievements in TV and film. The event will be streamed on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. Netflix and the SAG Awards entered a multi-year partnership in 2023.

Award-winning actress and producer Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This, Bad Moms, The Good Place) will host the annual ceremony, and legendary actress and activist Jane Fonda will be presented with the Life Achievement Award, SAG-Aftra’s highest honour.

SAG Awards voting process

The SAG Awards were founded in 1952 and are regarded particularly highly by actors because voting is limited to their peers.

The awards differ from other awards such as the Golden Globes and the Oscars because the voting is by active SAG-Aftra members. The voting committees are randomly drawn each year and the voting process takes place in two stages. These include the nominations balloting and the final balloting.

Final voting opens on January 15 and closes on February 21.