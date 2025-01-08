When are the SAG Awards 2025? Full nominations list announced
Nominations for the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) have been announced before the awards ceremony in February.
Actress Joey King (The Kissing Booth, The Act, We Were the Lucky Ones) and actor Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story) were originally supposed to announce the nominees via a live event. However, this was cancelled due to the wildfires in Los Angeles.
Announcing the full list of nominees in a statement instead, the guild said it “took a moment” to acknowledge the fires.
“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted — the residents, first responders, and all those working tirelessly to protect the community,” it said.
Here are the nominees in full:
SAG Awards 2025 nominations
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig - Queer
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez
Mikey Madison - Anora
Demi Moore - The Substance
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jonathan Bailey - Wicked
Yura Borisov - Anora
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl
Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
A Complete Unknown
Anora
Emilia Perez
Wicked
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
The Fall Guy
Wicked
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Colin Farrell - The Penguin
Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline - Disclaimer
Andrew Scott - Ripley
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates - The Great Lillian Hall
Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country
Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano - Shogun
Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Nicola Coughlan - Bridgerton
Allison Janney - The Diplomat
Anna Sawai - Shogun
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside
Harrison Ford - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Liza Colon-Zayas - The Bear
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Jean Smart - Hacks
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Bridgerton
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Shogun
Slow Horses
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
The Boys
Fallout
The Penguin
Shogun
When are the 2025 SAG Awards?
The 2025 SAG Awards will stream live globally on Sunday, February 23 at 1am UK time (5pm US PT).
It is the last major awards show before the Oscars and recognises outstanding achievements in TV and film. The event will be streamed on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. Netflix and the SAG Awards entered a multi-year partnership in 2023.
Award-winning actress and producer Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This, Bad Moms, The Good Place) will host the annual ceremony, and legendary actress and activist Jane Fonda will be presented with the Life Achievement Award, SAG-Aftra’s highest honour.
SAG Awards voting process
The SAG Awards were founded in 1952 and are regarded particularly highly by actors because voting is limited to their peers.
The awards differ from other awards such as the Golden Globes and the Oscars because the voting is by active SAG-Aftra members. The voting committees are randomly drawn each year and the voting process takes place in two stages. These include the nominations balloting and the final balloting.
Final voting opens on January 15 and closes on February 21.