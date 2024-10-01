Saga in talks with Belgium's Ageas about insurance arm deal

Sky News
·3 min read

Saga, the London-listed financial services and travel provider for over-50s consumers, is in detailed talks with one of Europe's biggest insurers about a deal that will allow it to repay a chunk of its huge debt pile.

Sky News has learnt that Saga is in exclusive negotiations with Ageas, a Belgian insurer which tried to buy Direct Line Group earlier this year, about a long-term partnership arrangement for its insurance division.

City sources said on Tuesday evening that Saga and Ageas were confident of concluding a deal in the near future, although they cautioned that a final agreement had yet to be reached.

Under the deal, Ageas - which abandoned a takeover of Direct Line in March - would make an up-front payment to Saga, with a series of subsequent commission payments, in return for taking over the running of parts of the British company's insurance operations.

The size of those payments was unclear on Tuesday.

For Saga, the transaction with Ageas would enable it to pay down debt and shift to a new operating model aimed at relieving some of the pressure on its balance sheet.

Saga was due to announce its half-year results on Wednesday, but on Tuesday afternoon said these would be delayed.

"Saga plc continues to explore partnership opportunities to support the group's capital-light growth ambitions, crystallise value and enhance long-term returns for shareholders," it said.

"While this process remains ongoing, the group today announces that it is delaying its half-year results, which were due to be published on 2 October 2024.

"The results will be announced at the earliest possible opportunity.

"Saga confirms that performance for the first half is in line with expectations and the group remains on track for the full year."

The talks with Ageas are not the first time that Saga has explored a transaction involving its insurance business.

In February last year, it held talks with Open, an Australian company, about a sale of the division but the talks fell apart.

Saga, which has been labouring under the weight of a large debt pile for years, is also in discussions about a similar partnership model for its cruises division, although these are understood not to be quite so advanced.

Last year it tapped its chairman, Roger de Haan, for a £35m loan, adding to the substantial sum of money it owes him.

The company's shares have fallen by nearly 10% during the last 12 months, leaving it with a market capitalisation of just over £155m.

Mr de Haan, the company's former chief executive, was parachuted back in to lead a turnaround in the summer of 2020, investing £100m as part of a broader capital-raising.

That came after it spurned a takeover bid for the whole company from private equity investors.

At the start of last year, it unveiled a global website called Saga Exceptional, aimed at providing advice and services to over-50s consumers.

Shares in Saga closed on Tuesday at 112.6p.

Ageas and Saga declined to comment.

Latest Stories

  • Canadian couple struggling financially despite earning $300K — but won’t let go of a $1.4 million house

    The hosts see only one solution.

  • Buy 1,310 Shares of This Dividend Superstar for $5,000/Year in Passive Income

    Are you looking to build a reliable passive source of income? Consider buying shares of this dividend superstar. The post Buy 1,310 Shares of This Dividend Superstar for $5,000/Year in Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) Reports Strong Q3 Earnings and Announces Dividend Amid Rising Noninterest Expenses

    Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is currently navigating a mix of robust financial performance and emerging challenges. Recent highlights include strong third-quarter earnings of $4.5 billion and a 26% increase in Canadian Banking net interest income, countered by rising noninterest expenses and increased gross impaired loans. In the discussion that follows, we will explore RY's strengths, weaknesses, growth opportunities, and potential threats to provide a comprehensive overview of the...

  • Roaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    Here are two rallying TSX growth stocks you can consider buying now and holding for the next two decades. The post Roaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • The 1 TSX Dividend Stock to Buy Over Enbridge

    Enbridge is an evergreen dividend stock. But it can only help you beat inflation. To generate wealth, you need this dividend stock. The post The 1 TSX Dividend Stock to Buy Over Enbridge appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • If I Were You, I’d Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Skyrocket

    Two outperforming TSX stocks could still skyrocket because of captured markets and growth opportunities. The post If I Were You, I’d Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Skyrocket appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Inside N.S. businessman John Risley's huge tax fight with the CRA

    One of Nova Scotia's most prominent and wealthy businessmen is locked in a massive income tax battle with the Canada Revenue Agency, one that spans two decades and includes a sprawling seaside mansion, a high-performance dressage horse operation and three luxury yachts.The federal government is claiming seafood baron John Risley didn't report $89 million in income in the form of "benefits" he received from 2000-2019 through some of his companies, which the CRA says funded living expenses, hobbie

  • 3 Undervalued Small Caps In Canada With Insider Action

    The Canadian market has stayed flat over the past seven days but is up 21% over the past year, with earnings expected to grow by 15% per annum in the coming years. In this environment, identifying undervalued small-cap stocks with insider action can offer unique opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on potential growth.

  • Super Micro Split Its Stock. Here’s What to Expect Next.

    Super Micro Computer joined a growing list of semiconductor companies that have split their stocks after the market closes on Monday. A 10-for-1 stock split will take effect after trading ends, which means the shares will begin trading on a post-split basis starting on Tuesday. A 10-for-1 stock split means that for every share of stock an investor owns, they will have 10 shares.

  • TD Bank to pay more than US$28M in settlement for market manipulation

    TORONTO — TD Bank Group has agreed to pay more than US$28 million after an investigation into manipulation of the U.S. Treasuries market by one of its traders.

  • Australia's central bank bars Canadian investment bank from private briefings after leak - sources

    Australia's central bank has barred Canada's global investment bank from confidential briefings after one of its clients leaked details from a closed door briefing, two sources aware of the decision said on Tuesday. This is the second instance of a leak after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) was criticised last year when then Governor Philip Lowe briefed traders at a private meeting hosted by Barrenjoey Capital Partners, after the central bank surprised markets with a hawkish outlook on rates. Assistant Governor Christopher Kent met with economists and trading clients of RBC Capital Markets, the investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada, in February after the RBA held the cash rate steady at 4.35%, two sources told Reuters.

  • Is Celestica Inc. (CLS) the Hidden Gem in AI Hardware? Hedge Funds Seem to Think So!

    We recently published a list of 15 AI Stocks That Are On Sale. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) stands against the other AI stocks that are on sale. Big Tech: The Best Performing Sector of Q2? Big tech, specifically artificial intelligence, is the sector that […]

  • Netflix Cancellations Nearly Tripled After Chairman Reed Hastings Endorsed Kamala Harris

    The Netflix co-founder endorsed the vice president on July 23. The five-day period of July 25-29 saw Netflix churn increase by 2.7x.

  • Chip Designer Cerebras Is Coming to Market. What It Means for Nvidia and AMD.

    Cerebras is known for making the world’s biggest computer chips, which it markets as rivals for those made by Nvidia and AMD for training AI models

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could More Than Double Their Revenue by 2025

    Three growth stocks could soar higher due to substantial revenue growth by 2025. The post 3 Growth Stocks That Could More Than Double Their Revenue by 2025 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2 Stocks I’d Avoid in 2024

    I'd avoid Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) and one other TSX stock this year. The post 2 Stocks I’d Avoid in 2024 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 Fabulous Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

    Given their stellar record of paying dividends and healthy yields, these three dividend stocks would be ideal buys in October. The post 3 Fabulous Dividend Stocks to Buy in October appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Apple (AAPL) iPhone 16 Lead Times Starting to Alarm Wall Street Analysts as Bull Case Cracks

    We recently published a list of 10 Trending AI Stocks to Watch for the Rest of 2024. Since Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) ranks 4th on the list, it deserves a deeper look. Chris Hyzy, Merrill & Bank of America Private Bank chief investment officer, said while talking to CNBC in a latest program that there is “ a lot […]

  • Nio surges on $1.9 billion injection from parent, investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Nio Inc. jumped the most in nearly five months Monday after unveiling a cash injection worth 13.3 billion yuan ($1.9 billion) from existing shareholders.Most Read from BloombergA 7,000-Year-Old City Emerges as a Haven from Dubai’s Sky-High RentsClimate Migrants Stand to Overwhelm World’s MegacitiesNew Rowhouses in London That Offer a Bridge to the 19th CenturyVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionNJ Transit, Amtrak Trains Delayed After Derailment Near NYCTh

  • My mom, 65, inherited $450K — but now she’s burning through the cash. How can I protect our family’s assets?

    70% of Americans who receive a financial windfall lose it within a few years.