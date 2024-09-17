"Said I’m 'Hungry Asf' Out Loud And My Dog Looked At Me Nervously": 23 Of The Funniest Pet Tweets From Last Week
Pets had quite the week last week. Here are 23 funny pet tweets to start your day on a hilarious note:
1.
When he said they’re giving migrants sex changes I nearly spit out my dog
— Jon Savoy (@JonSavoyiSwear) September 11, 2024
2.
He seems very concerned pic.twitter.com/VUtkz5LSKM
— WeGotitBack 🏴🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@NotFarLeftAtAll) September 12, 2024
3.
Said I’m “hungry asf” out loud and my dog looked at me nervously #Immigrant
— taurus supreme (@jaxajueny) September 12, 2024
4.
— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) September 12, 2024
5.
Threads: dlwhite_author / Via threads.net
6.
I came home to the Manor and my dog pee’d a little because he was happy to see me. None of my friends pee when they see me! I’m surrounded by fakes! 🤷🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️🤣💙🎩 pic.twitter.com/faHv733GDz
— 🎩Laird of the Manor🎩 (@LairdOfTheManor) September 10, 2024
7.
— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) September 11, 2024
8.
my dog is a living meme pic.twitter.com/RtmMwXCBjm
— ElasticDroid (@ElasticDroid) September 9, 2024
9.
Trump was talking about people eating cats and it made me think of how you used to eat my cat. I miss you. Tell your mom I said hi
— GINA DARLING (@MissGinaDarling) September 11, 2024
10.
— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) September 12, 2024
11.
My cat, wondering how he ended up with me and not @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/czqQN0IGwP
— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) September 11, 2024
12.
I have to protect my Black Job AND MY CAT????!!
— Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) September 11, 2024
13.
now I gotta go to Ohio to get my cat ate 😪
— montrekyle (@montreky) September 11, 2024
14.
No, if a white dude ate my cat I'd be pretty pissed as well.
— SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) September 9, 2024
15.
— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) September 11, 2024
16.
this is how my cat sees himself when he hasn't eaten in almost an hour pic.twitter.com/NWjYKPiWkE
— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) September 9, 2024
17.
I'm in Cincinnati this morning, and am trying to be particularly nice to every cat and dog I see on the street, since they've experienced the trauma of being only a short drive from Springfield, Ohio.
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 12, 2024
18.
He cracked 🥺 pic.twitter.com/A7oVpGtXpW
— Cats That Heal Your Depression (@Catshealdeprsn) September 12, 2024
19.
— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) September 12, 2024
20.
Them: You let your cat sleep in bed with you???Me: Dude, my cat is my power of attorney
— Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) September 6, 2024
21.
— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) September 12, 2024
22.
Got bored so i started draining the life force from my dog pic.twitter.com/lXFP5QW12l
— Evangeline (@evangelinestuff) September 11, 2024
23.
— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) September 12, 2024
