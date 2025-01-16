Saif Ali Khan, one of India's top Bollywood stars, stabbed multiple times in attempted robbery

Saif Ali Khan, one of India's top Bollywood stars, has had emergency surgery for multiple knife wounds after an attempted robbery at his home.

The 54-year-old was attacked in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday morning and sustained six stab wounds - including two deep cuts on his back, and one close to his spine.

The hospital treating him said there was a leak of fluid from his spinal cord which required emergency neurosurgery.

Khan has since been moved to the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Dr Niraj Uttamani, of Lilavati Hospital, said: "Mr Khan is stable and out of danger and is undergoing plastic surgery.

"A full assessment of his injuries will follow once all surgical procedures are completed."

Dixit Gedam, deputy commissioner of police, said officers received reports of the attack at around 3am and a manhunt is now under way.

He said: "One of the accused has been identified, but is yet to be caught and has been absconding.

"He entered the house from a fire escape and got entry to the stairs. We are also looking at others involved in the incident. Our police teams are now across the city of Mumbai and have also gone beyond the city's boundaries."

Mumbai police said it appears the attacker is related to a member of staff who works at Khan's home, who allowed the attacker entry into the property.

Officers are questioning three attendants.

Khan, the son of former India cricket captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, has starred in more than 70 films and television series, some as a producer.

He lives in an apartment in the western suburb of Bandra with his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their children, Taimur, 8, and Jeh, 4.

Representatives for Kareena said in a statement that the rest of the family were uninjured in the incident.

Ariyama Phillips, who works at the home and raised an alarm, was also injured when the actor challenged the intruder.