SailGP not returning to Halifax next year, Sail N.S. hopeful for 2026

SailGP has confirmed Halifax will not be used as a venue next year, despite the record-breaking success of the international sailing competition's Canadian debut last month in the city's harbour.

A news release from Sail Nova Scotia said Rockwool Canada Sail Grand Prix, or SailGP, has received "unprecedented demand from host cities" and that "it unfortunately wasn't possible to confirm Halifax as a Season 5 venue."

Sail Nova Scotia, which served as the event's host organization, has set its sights on 2026, when it hopes the competition will return to the province. Although SailGP signed a three-year agreement with Sail Nova Scotia for three years of races in Halifax, the international event is not obligated to return.

"Halifax will always be SailGP's first Canadian home port," Sarah Flanagan, president of Sail Nova Scotia, said in the release.

"Our incredible team of volunteers worked together with community partners and SailGP to stage an unforgettable experience for our city, one that we are committed to expand on in 2026."

The Emirates Great Britain SailGP team sails toward the finish line. (Andrew Baker/SailGP via AP)

The competition during the first weekend in June in Halifax had the fastest ticket sellout in SailGP's history and saw more than 50,000 spectators gather on both sides of the harbour to watch two days of high-speed sailboat racing. The competition prompted the temporary shutdown of marine and air traffic.

Sail Nova Scotia's release said local hotels reported a 25 per cent increase in room bookings over the previous year. It added that 53 per cent of ticket holders were from outside Halifax.

A full economic analysis is expected in the coming weeks, but the release said Season 4 of SailGP events contributed an average of $18.9 million US, or $25.8 million Cdn, in regional economic impact.

SailGP's chief operating officer, Julien di Biase, said in the release the competition could set sail again in Halifax.

"SailGP continues to work with its partners in Halifax and is optimistic about a potential return to the city in the future," said di Biase. "The incredible welcome the league and the teams received in Halifax was second to none."

