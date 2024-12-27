Sailing-Two dead after being struck by sail booms in Sydney to Hobart race

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Two experienced sailors were killed in similar but separate incidents in the Sydney to Hobart yacht race, organisers and local authorities said on Friday, the first loss of life in the prestigious ocean race since 1998.

Race organisers said in a statement on their website that both crew members died after they were hit by the sail boom, a horizontal pole which holds down the sails and swings depending on the direction of the wind.

New South Wales state police said they were told just before midnight that a crew member of one Sydney to Hobart entry was struck by a sail boom. Fellow crew members performed CPR but the sailor could not be revived.

The sailor was identified by police as Nick Smith, 65, from South Australia. A crew member on the Bowline, Smith was competing in the race for the fifth time.

A couple of hours later a crew member on the Flying Fish Arctos was also struck by a sail boom and died. He was identified as Roy Quaden, 55, a sailor with two decades of experience from Western Australia.

"The sailing community is a very close community, and there's about a thousand sailors on the water in this race and to lose two in this fashion is just devastating," said David Jacobs, vice commodore at Cruising Yacht Club of Australia.

"We always want to improve safety wherever we can. So we will do an investigation and if there's something that boats can do to try and prevent this happening, we will implement it."

Bad weather has forced several boats to retire from the 79th running of the race, which began on Thursday, leaving Law Connect as the new race leader in the South Pacific.

The last loss of life in the race came in 1998 when five yachts were sunk and six sailors died after a major storm hit the fleet.

