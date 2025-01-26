Canadian Navy sailor dead after a boat capsized in Bedford Basin

HALIFAX — The Royal Canadian Navy says a sailor has died in the Bedford Basin after a boat capsized.

The Navy says two sailors were operating a rigid-hull inflatable boat in the Halifax-area bay when it overturned and capsized around 10 p.m. on Friday.

It says a rescue effort by the Joint Rescue and Coordination Centre Halifax dispatched two ships from the Canadian Coast Guard, and pulled both sailors from the water.

The Navy says the sailors were met by paramedics and transferred to a Halifax hospital, but one of the sailors could not be resuscitated.

The second sailor was treated and released from the hospital, and the Military Police are investigating the incident.

Commodore Jacob French, commander of the Canadian Fleet Atlantic, says the navy is “profoundly saddened” by the loss, and the sailor's dedication and service to the country will be remembered and honoured.

In a statement shared to social media, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston called the death of the sailor "devastating news" and that his thoughts are with the sailor's family, friends and colleagues.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also paid remebrance to the sailor on X late Saturday night.

"A profound loss for our Royal Canadian Navy. Their service and dedication to Canada will not be forgotten," his post read.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2025.

The Canadian Press