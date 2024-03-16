Sainsbury’s unable to take contactless payments and cancels all Saturday deliveries

Sainsbury's

An “error” in an overnight software update has left Sainsbury’s unable to deliver food or take contactless payments at its stores.

The supermarket chain cancelled all home deliveries that were scheduled for Saturday and told customers to rebook for later in the week.

In stores, customers reported being unable to pay using contactless cards and a number said tills were only able to take cash payments.

“Due to an error with an overnight software update, we are experiencing issues with contactless payments,” a Sainsbury’s spokesperson said.

The chain said all of its shops would remain open on Saturday but warned customers that they would have to pay using “chip and pin and cash”.

It also confirmed that it had been left unable to directly contact customers who had been expecting a home delivery.

“We apologise to customers for the inconvenience and are working hard to fix the issue,” the spokesperson added.

On X, formerly Twitter, disgruntled customers were advised that “no orders will be going out today” and that they should rebook their deliveries for Monday or later in the week.

A number said they had been unable to get through to support on the telephone because customer service had not picked up their calls.

Cash only

Iain Sankey, a retired teacher, said the Sainsbury’s superstore in East Dulwich, south London, was only taking cash and had no staffed tills open on Saturday morning.

“When I arrived an employee was standing outside the entrance warning customers that the internet was down and that there was no Smart Shop and that they could only take cash,” the 65-year-old told The Telegraph.

“I found it hard to believe that under the circumstances the managers had allocated no one to the tills. There was not a manager to be seen anywhere.”

Amanda Evans, from Redhill, Surrey, said the town’s branch was only taking cash when she visited and that all Nectar card discounts were unavailable.

“I bought a car parking ticket for £3 and decided to go ahead with my shop and pay using cash,” the 62-year-old personal assistant said.

“But when I was told there was no Nectar and I would have to pay full price for everything, I decided against it and asked for a parking refund – only to be told I needed to spend £10 in-store to get one.

“They also said they didn’t have any up to date information from head office and we should contact them ourselves.”

Alan Woodhouse added that the Sainsbury’s Local in West Hendon, north London, was “only taking cash”.

“That’s technology for you,” he said.

The Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “We’re experiencing technical issues affecting some stores, our Groceries Online service and our ability to contact customers.

“Unfortunately, we will not be able to fulfil the vast majority of today’s Groceries Online deliveries.”