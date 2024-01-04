Sainsbury’s increases pay as supermarkets battle for staff

Sainsbury's employee (file photo)

Sainsbury's has announced pay rises from March as supermarkets continue their battle to retain workers.

It will increase minimum pay for employees outside London to £12 an hour, with wages for staff in the capital increasing to £13.15 an hour.

The increase means all of its workers will be paid the voluntary Real Living Wage, which is higher than the compulsory National Living Wage.

About 120,000 staff will benefit from the increase, Sainsbury's said.

Sainsbury's workers outside London are currently paid £11 an hour, while those in London receive £11.95 an hour.

With the statutory National Living Wage set to rise to £11.44 an hour in April 2024 - and for the first time including 21 and 22-year-olds - Sainsbury's decision will mean its workers earn 56p more per hour than the government minimum wage.

Workers will also benefit from the increase a month earlier than the official rate comes into effect.

Simon Roberts, the chief executive of Sainsbury's, said: "Our colleagues do a brilliant job delivering for our customers every day and at the same time they are continuing to face the rising costs of living."

Bally Auluk, national officer at the shop workers' union USDAW said: "The continuing strong working relationship between USDAW and Sainsbury's has resulted in an inflation busting pay award of over 9%.

"The current cost of living is still on the rise which is why USDAW are very pleased the business has taken this on board during our consultations."