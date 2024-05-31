Saint Alphonsus revives Saltzer’s Ten Mile urgent-care clinic. What about its 24/7 hours?

Saint Alphonsus Health System is reopening one of Saltzer Health’s former urgent-care clinics in southwest Meridian.

The clinic, located at 867 S. Vanguard Way in the Ten Mile Crossing business development north of Interstate 84, was the Treasure Valley’s only 24-hour, seven-day-a-week urgent-care clinic before it closed March 29. Saint Alphonsus is reopening it on Tuesday, but with more limited hours.

The health system said in a news release Friday that the clinic will now operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Saint Alphonsus announced April 1 that it had acquired the clinic and another of Saltzer’s in South Nampa.

The second clinic, at 215 E. Hawaii Ave., is expected to reopen in July.

The Ten Mile clinic has lab testing and X-ray services and will offer same-day treatment for a variety of minor to moderate conditions including fevers, colds, flu, bronchitis, respiratory conditions, back pain, cuts and lacerations, according to the news release.

Saint Alphonsus is planning a ribbon-cutting and blessing ceremony at the Ten Mile clinic at 3 p.m. Monday. A spokesperson for the health system previously told the Idaho Statesman that it did not purchase the building but was leasing the space.

The clinic is located on the ground floor of this former Saltzer building at 867 S. Vanguard Way in Meridian.

Both clinics closed temporarily so Saint Alphonsus could install new information-technology equipment and complete an electronic medical record system.

The closure of the clinic in March, and 10 other sites Saltzer had operated in the Valley, disrupted care for the roughly 100,000 patients the medical group saw each year and left its doctors and staff springing to find new employment. Several former Saltzer doctors opened their own practices.

The medical group’s parent nonprofit, Intermountain Health Care, announced in January that it would either sell or close Saltzer by end of March, citing “significant financial pressures.” Saltzer’s last day of business was March 29.

The vacancy left by the medical group’s sudden closure has contributed to longer wait times for urgent care in the Boise area, according to Primary Health Medical Group. Primary Health, which has 24 clinics across the Valley, said it was the No. 1 complaint it’s heard from patients this spring.

Saltzer was one of the state’s oldest and largest primary care groups. The health-care business was founded by Dr. Joseph Saltzer in 1961 in Nampa.

Saint Alphonsus is a Catholic nonprofit health system.

It might take longer than usual to be seen at Boise-area urgent care clinics. Here’s why

Medical leaders paint grim picture for maternal health unless Idaho alters abortion law

When Saltzer Health closed, these 5 doctors’ patients needed care. This is what happened