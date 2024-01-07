Saint Anselm hoops hosts double header against Adelphi
The Saint Anselm women and men’s basketball teams hosted Adelphi. The women won their game 68-61 while the men lost 83-70.
Mark Cuban announces plan to give $35 million in bonuses to Dallas Mavericks employees after he sold a majority stake of the team.
HoopsHype ranks the 10 players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week.
The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 8. While the Lakers fall into the buyers' category, teams like the Wizards and Pistons should be looking to sell.
Jordan Henderson wants to quit Saudi Arabia after less than six months and return to the Premier League in a move that could cost him millions.
A rookie didn’t know anyone when he joined the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, but Travis Kelce made a point of welcoming him.
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Three years into their unlikely ownership of Welsh soccer club Wrexham and the enthusiasm of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney is far from fading. “You come off the pitch after scoring a goal,” Wrexham striker Steven Fletcher says with a smile, “and Ryan texts you before my wife does.” Reynolds ushered in the new year by announcing news of contract extensions handed to two of Wrexham’s top players, Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee. On New Year’s Day, he used social
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard departed Friday night's game against New Jersey after he was leveled by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in the first period. Bedard was selected by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft. The 18-year-old center has 15 goals and 18 assists in 38 games. Bedard was hit by Smith after he carried the puck into the Blackhawks' offensive zone. Bedard then skated to the bench holding his face as Nick Foligno, Brett Seney and s
Kuminga "has lost faith" in Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, according to a report from The Athletic.
During Saturday’s third round in Hawaii, Homa staked his claim to being the Tour’s biggest bopper.
Tate Hughes, of Moncton, 'was the perfect definition of a little ray of sunshine,' according to his obituary. (Submitted by the Hughes family)Tate Hughes just turned five a couple weeks ago. But "Tater Tot," as he was affectionately known, managed to touch a lot of hearts in the greater Moncton area during that time, before he died suddenly Tuesday.Neil McGillis, a close family friend, says it could have been his big, blue eyes. Or maybe his little, button nose.But mostly, he thinks it was his "
It happened in the first half of Baltimore's game against Pittsburgh. Defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney got a sack that earned him a $750,000 bonus.
As is clear from the number of overseas tourists suddenly crowding into The Turf, the pub that abuts the Racecourse Ground, Welcome to Wrexham has been a worldwide broadcasting phenomenon.
NEWARK, N.J. — Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard left Friday night's game against the New Jersey Devils after receiving an open-ice hit from defenceman Brendan Smith. The Blackhawks announced Bedard would not return. With the puck on his stick midway through the first period, Bedard skated into the Devils' zone before Smith stepped up and appeared to catch the rookie centre's mouth with a big hit. Bedard fell to the ice and held his face as he skated to the bench before heading to the dressi
The AFC takes center stage on Saturday with Steelers-Ravens and Texans-Colts facing off and playoff berths on the line.
After a stellar career at Maryland, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is hoping to get a waiver for another year of eligibility as a graduate transfer.
Without much success in the free agent relief market and seeking to clarify an outfield picture that has its own uncertainty, the Cardinals on Friday turned to a familiar trade partner.
HAMILTON — Bo Levi Mitchell is taking less to remain with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Ticats announced Friday that Mitchell has restructured his CFL contract that will keep him with the franchise for the next two seasons. "We believe a healthy Bo Levi Mitchell can still play at a championship level and help us compete for Grey Cups," Orlondo Steinauer, Hamilton's president of football operations, said in a statement. "As we continue to shape our roster, we feel Bo is a key piece of our football
Mark Cuban, who recently sold a majority share of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks franchise, surprised Mavericks employees on Friday when he informed them that the team would distribute more than $35 million in bonuses, a spokesperson for the team tells CNN.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James didn't sugarcoat his increasingly sour feelings after the Los Angeles Lakers spiraled to their 10th loss in 13 games Friday night, falling 127-113 to the Memphis Grizzlies. “We just suck right now,” a visibly perturbed James said after he scored 32 points in the Lakers' fourth consecutive loss. Anthony Davis had 31 points in Los Angeles’ latest discouraging defeat since winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. The Lakers — who gave up a season-high 23 3-poi
The Rams are taking a big chance by resting Matthew Stafford and their starters, whereas the Lions are smart to play their starters and keep momentum.