Saint John Field House 'game-changer' for university athletics, say coaches

There are 300 of the region's top university track and field athletes at the Irving Oil Field House in Saint John this weekend, but the brightest star might be the facility itself.

The $27-million structure, which opened last fall, is regarded as a "game-changer" for university athletics in Atlantic Canada.

"It just changes the whole season and the whole dynamics of how we do things and set up our season," said Rich Lehman, head coach of the Dalhousie University track and field team.

It's one of 10 schools from the Atlantic University Sport conference in Saint John for the two-day regional meet, which began Friday. It's the first time the regional precursor to U Sports nationals has been held outside of Moncton in 49 years.

Team officials lauded the University of Moncton for its decades of hosting, but the Vance-Toner Stadium and its 166-metre track proved prohibitive.

Lehman said the track length creates sharper turns and more turning for longer races — a problem for athletes because in order to qualify for the national championships they need to match a certain standard.

"There was no way you were going to run fast enough in Moncton," said Lehman.

The 200-metre track at the Field House solves that issue, while also meeting other national and international requirements. That allows the University of New Brunswick to now bid on hosting nationals, something Moncton was unable to do due to the track size.

And that's just what UNB did, successfully bidding to host the 2021 championships in Saint John. It will be the first time the event is held within Atlantic Canada.

"The facility drove everything," said John Richard, UNB's director of athletics.

