Saint John liable to pay victims of accused cop after top court loss

Local Journalism Initiative
·4 min read

The City of Saint John will have to pay damages in a class-action lawsuit from alleged victims of sex offender and former police officer Kenneth Estabrooks after its appeal was dismissed at the Supreme Court.

Estabrooks is alleged to have sexually assaulted multiple children in Saint John from 1953 to 1975.

Saint John had been seeking to reverse a New Brunswick Court of Appeal ruling in favour of Bobby Hayes and other alleged victims that said it could be found vicariously liable for abuse committed by Estabrooks during his time on the city's police force, from 1953 to 1975.

The city was found liable after a trial in 2022 for the time from 1975 to 1983 while Estabrooks worked in the city works department, but not for his actions while a police officer. Court heard at trial that Estabrooks had been transferred out of the police department after admitting to having sexual encounters with two teenage boys.

Estabrooks was convicted in 1999 of indecent assault on four children, received a six-year prison sentence and died in 2005.

"The Supreme Court of Canada’s decision was a hugely important milestone in this long running case," Hayes' lawyer John McKiggan said Friday in a statement. "The court has vindicated Bobby Hayes’ battle to hold the City of Saint John accountable for the decades of Kenneth Estabrooks' sexual abuse of children while he was a Saint John city police officer."

The lawsuit from Hayes started in 2013, with Court of King's Bench Justice William Grant ruling in 2022 after a trial that Saint John could be held liable starting in 1975, when Estabrooks moved to the works department, but not for the time he was a police officer. Grant had ruled that at the time, municipalities could not be held liable for police officers doing their jobs.

The Court of Appeal decision in September 2023 found that to be a "reversible error," saying Estabrooks counted as a city employee. Saint John asked the Supreme Court in November to appeal, with all documents filed by March. On Thursday, the parties were informed that the city was denied leave to appeal with costs.

McKiggan said the Supreme Court's decision means the ruling regarding liability for Estabrooks' time as an officer "is now final."

"All that remains now is to determine how much compensation the City is going to have to pay to the hundreds of sexual abuse survivors who were assaulted by Estabrooks during his time as a police officer," he said. "Bobby Hayes started this journey more than 10 years ago and he has never wavered in his commitment on behalf of all the survivors who had their lives destroyed by Estabrooks predatory activities."

Michael Brenton, who represented the city, declined a request for comment.

The Court of Appeal had referred a question regarding time limits back to Grant in December. The city had argued that a 2009 amendment to the province's limitations law adding an exception for sexual offence cases didn't apply because vicarious liability is not a sexual offence.

In April, Grant ruled that the wording was "not as restrictive" as the city argues, but he did find that the exception didn't apply to cases that had already expired by the time the amendment came into force, meaning that claims would have to be assessed individually to see if that had occurred.

A cross-appeal from the city regarding the Workers' Compensation Act as it pertains to Estabrooks' time as a works employee had been referred back to the Court of Kings Bench as part of the September appeal decision.

In a statement, WorkSafeNB spokesperson Lynn Meahan-Carson said the agency was asked to determine whether the law would prevent the lawsuit from going forward and came to a decision April 10. The agency uses an employer-funded insurance model to provide care and support to injured workers, she said.

"This type of system, with few exemptions, prevents injured workers from taking legal action against their employers," Meahan-Carson said. "We have submitted a legal opinion that this situation does not fit the criteria for an exemption."

McKiggan said the decision means that class members who allege abuse by Estabrooks when he worked in the works department can make workers' compensation claims, and that they "don’t have to wait for the class action to be concluded."

- With files from Sean Mott

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Barron Trump, 18, Graduates High School with Parents in Attendance: Photos

    The Associated Press caught a glimpse of the event on Friday, which saw Donald and Melania Trump sitting front row in the audience

  • 3 teen girls expected to plead guilty in swarming death of Kenneth Lee in Toronto, court hears

    Three teenage girls are expected to plead guilty in the swarming death of Kenneth Lee near Union Station in December 2022, court heard Friday.The girls, aged 13, 13, and 14, appeared in provincial court in Toronto.Three other girls, aged 15, 16, and 16, are expected to plead not guilty, court heard. Eight teenage girls were initially charged with second-degree murder in connection with Lee's death. They range in age from 13 to 16 years old. Lee, 59, was pronounced dead in hospital on Dec. 18, af

  • ‘No Wonder They Shot Him’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Shares Wild Conspiracy Theory

    Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty ImagesMarjorie Taylor Greene wasted no time in suggesting that the shooting of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico Wednesday could be linked to his position on COVID vaccines.The MAGA lawmaker shared a post on X Wednesday which contained a video with English subtitles in which Fico purportedly rails against the treatment of those who opposed vaccination and other government measures to manage the pandemic (The Daily Beast has not verified the translation

  • OUCH! Desi Lydic Tells Trump How 'Everyone' Around Him Really Feels

    The "Daily Show" correspondent hit the former president with a blunt reality check.

  • Calgary lawyer resigns from firm after sending 'disturbing' and 'misogynistic' email

    WARNING: This article contains graphic content, including sexualized and vulgar language.A Calgary lawyer has resigned after sending an email described by his firm as "deeply disturbing" in which he twice refers to women as "a person with a vagina" and repeatedly mocks transgender people.Rob Rakochey, who was awarded a King's counsel (KC) title in March in recognition of his contributions to the legal community, resigned this week from his partnership at Field Law, the firm confirmed Thursday.A

  • Mary Trump Thinks She Knows Exactly Why Ivanka And Don Jr. Haven't Turned Up In Court

    Their no-show at Donald Trump's hush money trial is down to two things, said the former president's niece.

  • Greene called ‘bleach blonde bad-built butch body’ in House screaming match where ‘drinking was involved’

    Both Republicans and Democrats said on Friday drinking was taking place

  • Okla. Mom Texted Son that Dinner Was Ready. Minutes Later, He Allegedly Killed Her, Father and Sister: Police

    Jacob Mayhugh, 22, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder

  • Majorie Taylor Greene Insults Jasmine Crockett, Sends Oversight Committee Hearing Into Chaos

    Even by recent standards, Thursday's meeting of the House Oversight Committee was a shocking train wreck.

  • He Was Kidnapped as a Teenager 26 Years Ago. He'd Been Within Sight of His Family's Home the Whole Time: Reports

    Omar Bin Omran, now 45, was hidden underneath a haystack in his neighbor's home when he was rescued, according to Algerian media reports

  • House Oversight Committee Hearing Goes Totally Off the Rails Thanks to MTG

    TwitterA House Oversight Committee hearing that was supposed to cover contempt proceedings for Attorney General Merrick Garland devolved into chaos and name-calling after repeated interruptions from a certain far-right representative from Georgia.Thursday night’s meeting was originally intended to advance a measure to hold Garland in contempt for refusing to hand over audio of President Joe Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur. But it quickly fell off the rails, with Marjorie Taylor

  • Gunman's family told deputy before Maine's deadliest shooting that they hadn't removed his weapons

    AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Police have said repeatedly in the aftermath of Maine’s deadliest shooting that officers thought the gunman’s family had been taking his weapons away. Testifying before an investigative committee on Thursday, the gunman’s sister-in-law suggested that law enforcement officers should have known this wasn’t true, because she and her husband, Ryan Card, told a deputy on the phone a month before Robert Card killed 18 people that he still had access to weapons, despite his deteri

  • Trump Breaks Silence About Kristi Noem Killing Her Own Dog

    Noem received widespread backlash when she admitted to shooting and killing her 14-month old dog, Cricket.

  • Russians Plunged into Darkness After Monster Drone Attack

    Valentyn Ogirenko/ReutersUkraine launched a massive drone attack against military and energy facilities in Russia and the occupied peninsula Crimea overnight, with Moscow saying Friday that over 100 unmanned weapons had been involved in the operation.The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces had intercepted and destroyed 102 UAVs over four different regions while another six drone boats were taken out in the Black Sea. While the ministry did not reveal the extent of the damage from the att

  • MAGA Rep’s Insane Biden Claim Is Too Much Even for Maria Bartiromo

    Fox Business NetworkRep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) made a bizarre claim Thursday, insisting that he has “evidence” to support his allegation that President Joe Biden was “jacked up on something” during the State of the Union address. He even offered to show his so-called proof to Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo “offline.”The MAGA congressman’s wild accusation seemed to go too far for the pro-Trump conspiracy-loving Bartiromo, who once relied on “wackadoodle” claims made by a woman who thinks

  • Canada Post suspends mail delivery, citing 'unsafe conditions' on a block of 20th Street West

    Canada Post is suspending its mail delivery to businesses in the 1500 block of 20th Street West in Saskatoon due to "unsafe conditions."It issued a notice on May 13, citing the need for a "delivery safety assessment." The notice said it wanted to ensure the safety of customers and delivery staff."Starting immediately, and for the duration of the assessment, please pick up your mail and parcel deliveries," the notice read.The mail carrier has not specified what the issues are.Among those who rece

  • Israeli army finds bodies of 3 hostages in Gaza killed at Oct. 7 music festival

    JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Friday its troops in Gaza found the bodies of three Israeli hostages killed by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack, including German-Israeli Shani Louk. A photo of 22-year-old Louk's twisted body in the back of a pickup truck ricocheted around the world and brought to light the scale of the militants’ attack on communities in southern Israel. The military identified the other two bodies as those of a 28-year-old woman, Amit Buskila, and a 56-year-old man, It

  • Gorsuch, Alito break from conservatives on CFPB ruling

    Two of the Supreme Court’s most conservative justices broke away from other right-leaning members of the nation’s high court in a decision to preserve the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) — but a third led the majority opinion that sided with the Biden administration. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented from the Supreme Court’s…

  • Trump reveals new details about Barron’s college plans ahead of graduation

    ‘He’s going to be going to college soon. And we’re looking at some colleges that are different [than] they were two months ago,’ former president says

  • Even Trumpworld Is Cringing at MAGA ‘Morons’ Crashing the Trial

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesA group of MAGA loyalists and wannabe heavy-hitter lawmakers played hooky from the Capitol on Thursday and made their way up to Manhattan to support Donald Trump in court.While the merry band of court jesters, headlined by Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL), may have been there to demonstrate their personal devotion to the former president and publicly attack the judge on his behalf, sources close to Trump sure don’t