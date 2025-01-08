Saint John murder trial off for the day, jury sent home until Thursday morning

Zakkary Reed is accused of killing Alexander Bishop in August 2023 in Saint John. (Zakkary Reed/Facebook - image credit)

The first-degree murder trial of Zakkary Hyulett Reed did not resume as scheduled in Saint John on Wednesday morning.

When jurors arrived at the courthouse, they were sent home and asked to return Thursday.

It's an extended break for the 13 jurors since they were also sent home early on Tuesday afternoon by Justice Kathryn Gregory, who is presiding over the trial that started Monday.

Reed, 31, is on trial for first-degree murder in the August 2023 shooting death of Alexander Bishop, 38.

Gregory explained it isn't unusual for issues to arise during a trial that have to be addressed in the jury's absence, but she did not specify the reason for the decision in this case.

During the first day and a half of the trial, the jury heard from two women who were in the apartment when Bishop was shot. Both women said everyone in the apartment was doing drugs that night, including fentanyl, acid and meth.

Hanna Graham, 24, described Reed as her best friend and former boyfriend. She said she was standing in a back room of 170 King St. East in the early hours of Aug. 20, 2023 when Reed walked into the room and immediately shot Bishop once in the chest.

Bishop was pronounced dead at the scene, Saint John police said at the time.

Four weeks have been set aside for the trial.