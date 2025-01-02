Saint John police arrest man on murder charge after woman's death Christmas Eve

Saint John police say a 30-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the 600-block of Lancaster Avenue on Dec. 24. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. (Roger Cosman/CBC - image credit)

Saint John police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the death of a 30-year-old woman whose body was found on Lancaster Avenue early Christmas Eve morning.

The man was arrested earlier in the day and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday on a charge of murder, according to a news release from the police force on Thursday afternoon.

"Police have confirmed that the victim and accused were known to each other," acting Staff Sgt. Matthew Weir confirmed in an interview.

He said an autopsy had been conducted but declined to give any of the details, including the cause of death.

Saint John police also thanked the public for their tips and the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force "for their assistance in this investigation."

Victim found early Christmas Eve

Police previously said first responders were called at 4:10 a.m. on Dec. 24 about an unresponsive, severely injured woman lying in the 600 block of Lancaster Avenue.

Emergency first aid was given, but the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim was identified by police as 30-year-old Nicsy Arboleda Rodriguez of Saint John.

Weir said police were not releasing any more information in order to protect the investigation and any subsequent court proceedings.

Interview requests to co-workers and friends have all been declined.