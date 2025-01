CBC

Police say a man was left with serious and extensive injuries after he was struck in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday morning in Delta, B.C.Delta police say they were called out around 7 a.m. PT to the intersection of 66th Avenue and Scott Road for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.There, they say they found a seriously injured man, who was identified as a 25-year-old from Surrey. The car involved in the crash was not at the scene."The suspect vehicle is described as a black car, likely a s