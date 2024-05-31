Saint Louis City SC seeks to break losing streak in matchup with Inter Miami

Saint Louis City SC (3-4-7, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (10-3-4, first in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Inter Miami CF -219, Saint Louis +482, Draw +361; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis City SC looks to break a three-game losing streak with a win over Inter Miami.

Miami is 5-2-2 in home games. Miami has a 7-0-0 record in games it scores at least three goals.

Saint Louis is 0-2-4 in road games. Saint Louis is 1-3-1 when it scores just one goal.

Saturday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Suarez has scored 11 goals with five assists for Miami. Lionel Messi has eight goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Klauss has five goals and two assists for Saint Louis. Tomas Totland has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 7-1-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Saint Louis: 2-4-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Ian Fray (injured), Diego Gomez (injured), Facundo Farias (injured), Nicolas Freire (injured).

Saint Louis: Joshua Yaro (injured), Eduard Lowen (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press