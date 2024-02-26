Saint Louis Zoo Welcomes Newborn Sichuan Takin

The Saint Louis Zoo introduced its newest Sichuan takin – a Chinese animal related to goats and muskox – to the public on February 13, sharing adorable footage of the baby sticking close to her mom.

Named Cornelia, the baby was born on January 28, marking the first takin birth at the Missouri zoo since 2016.

This footage shows baby Cornelia following close behind her mother, Dawn, in the Red Rocks habitat of the zoo.

Sichuan takins are native to western China’s bamboo forests. The species’ wild population is decreasing and facing a high risk of extinction, according to the Saint Louis Zoo. Credit: Saint Louis Zoo via Storyful