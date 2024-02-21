Saint Thomas, Conant to meet in boys DIII final
On Tuesday, Saint Thomas Aquinas beat Mascoma Valley, 57-38.
On Tuesday, Saint Thomas Aquinas beat Mascoma Valley, 57-38.
A Kansas fisherman who had his state-record white crappie voided and “didn’t understand why,” now knows the reason. X-rays don't lie.
Adam Silver wants a better All-Star Game product. His options may be limited. It's time for the players - or their union - to step up.
Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty ImagesDespite the backlash over his All-Star weekend comments about New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, NBA analyst Kenny Smith said he was actually “advocating” for the WNBA player and that the controversy was “much ado about nothing.”Smith came under fire for his extremely awkward exchange with fellow NBA on TNT analyst Reggie Miller during NBA All-Star Saturday Night. The festivities featured a thrilling three-point contest between Ionescu and Golden State Warrio
With just one errant stroke, Jordan Spieth was out of the tournament. Not with the stroke of his club though, but of his pen.
Jason Kelce said that his brother, Travis, was "out of line" after seeing his viral interaction during the Super Bowl with coach Andy Reid.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex exclusively tell PEOPLE they "loved being back in Canada" for the countdown to next year's Invictus Games
The change comes weeks after Barnes confronted a student broadcast announcer at a high school basketball game in Los Angeles.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays used different approaches when it came to the delicate matter of salary arbitration with their two homegrown franchise cornerstones. A year ago, shortstop Bo Bichette and the team agreed to a three-year deal that ensured the two sides wouldn't go through a process that can sometimes be unpleasant. The club was unable to work out something similar with first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who won his arbitration case earlier this month. The good news for the
Troy Aikman says his social-media message about Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl championships has actually aged very well.
“I had never seen” one that big, fisherman Dave Miller said.
The NFL star "said he'd really like to see Sydney and Singapore," where Swift will perform next, according to his dad
Mike Kirschbaum/NBAE via Getty ImagesCharles Barkley took a shot at the city of San Francisco on Sunday night, bashing it as crime-ridden on truTV’s alternate broadcast of the NBA’s 73rd All-Star Game. During a discussion of the icy weather in Indianapolis, where the game was being played, Barkley posed a question from out of left field: “If you had the chance between being cold or being around a bunch of homeless crooks in San Francisco, which would you take?” Over the objections of his co-comm
The record-breaking NCAA women's basketball player is dating Connor McCaffery, a former University of Iowa athlete
The women's basketball great said LSU star Angel Reese facilitated a conversation between her and Caitlin Clark.
Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko was booed after placing second in the women’s 400m individual medley at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar on Sunday.
NEW YORK — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has upheldMorgan Rielly's five-game suspension for cross-checking after the NHL Players' Association filed for an appeal. The league's department of player safety banned the Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman last week for his cross-check to the head of Senators forward Ridly Greig in the dying moments of Ottawa's 5-3 victory on Feb. 10. Rielly, who was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct, lunged at Greig up high after the centre fired a slapshot int
A team exceeded the 200-point mark for the first time in NBA history as the Eastern Conference won the All-Star Game for the first time since 2014, beating the Western Conference 211-186 on Sunday in the annual showcase of the league’s premier talents.
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns signed forward Thaddeus Young on Tuesday, giving the team another veteran presence as they scramble for playoff position in the crowded Western Conference race. The 35-year-old Young has played 1,162 career games, which ranks third among active players behind only LeBron James and Chris Paul. The 6-foot-8, 235-pounder played 23 games for the Toronto Raptors earlier this season, including six starts, averaging 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. The Suns are curr
‘Am I the only one thinking where the parking lot is?’ asks TikTok user
CALGARY — Kaitlyn Lawes has asked for her teammates' patience as she irons out her game at the Canadian women's curling championship. A woman with a lot of big-game experience on the national and international stage in over a decade as Jennifer Jones' third is skipping a team at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts for the second time in her career. The Manitoba women's champions were under must-win pressure early in Calgary after losing three of their first four games. Tuesday's 8-4 doubling of B.