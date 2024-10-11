Saints gameday donation drive

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Team Gushue announces departure of second E.J. Harnden effective immediately
Team Brad Gushue delivered a stunner on Thursday with word that second E.J. Harnden would be leaving the St. John's, N.L.-based rink effective immediately.
- Architectural Digest
Inside Patrick Mahomes’s Houses—Including His Highly Customized Missouri Compound
The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback and his wife, Brittany, also own a place in their native Texas
- Yahoo Canada Style
Canadian Olympian Clara Hughes reflects on mental health journey and the power of community: 'There's so much beauty in the struggle'
The Canadian athlete, who was the first to win multiple medals in the Summer and Winter Olympics, spoke about mental health in a keynote speech.
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers Have Fascinating Trade Target From Maple Leafs
The Philadelphia Flyers should consider making a push for this Toronto Maple Leafs defender.
- The Hockey News - New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin's Contract Reportedly Is Big Point Of Contention In Igor Shesterkin Negotiations
Here's the latest on Igor Shesterkin and his contract situation with the Rangers
- USA TODAY Sports
Mike Tyson names his price after Jake Paul's $5 million incentive offer
Mike Tyson addressed Jake Paul's $5 million offer to get past the fourth round of their heavyweight fight Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
- Yahoo Sports
Officials seemingly miss replay review call on Seahawks fumble for a stunning reason
Replay officials seemed to miss an obvious call on Thursday.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Crazy Goalie Market
Master negotiator Kent Hughes must be keeping a keen eye on the goaltender market this days and with good reasons.
- BBC
'Saleh wasn't the issue for the Jets, it's Rodgers'
The Jets made Robert Saleh the first head coach firing of the season but it is quarterback Aaron Rodgers causing the main issues in New York, writes Phoebe Schecter.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Week 6 Fades: Brian Thomas Jr. could be headed for a big dud
Beware of these five players with bust potential in Week 6!
- USA TODAY Sports
How many points did Bronny James score tonight? Lakers-Bucks preseason box score
How did Bronny James do in his third preseason game? Check out his stats from the Lakers-Bucks contest.
- Kansas City Star
Benches clear after kerfuffle in Game 4 of Kansas City Royals-NY Yankees ALDS series
Tempers flared during Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Royals and Yankees.
- The Hockey News - Chicago Blackhawks
REPORT: Blackhawks Pursued Best Available Free Agent
According to Elliotte Friedman's 32 Thoughts, the Chicago Blackhawks were in on one of the NHL's most prominent free agents this summer.
- NY Daily News
Leonard Greene: WNBA star Caitlin Clark has to deal with petty players and bigoted fans
Caitlin Clark can’t win. On one side of the court, she’s catching it from petty players who think the only reason she has achieved rock star status is because she is white. On the other side of the court, she’s catching it from critics who think she’s not doing enough to denounce the racist backlash against the petty players. Somewhere in the middle — let’s call it half-court — Clark has ...
- Miami Herald
Cote’s NFL Week 6 picks: Lions-Cowboys, Battle of Beltway, Bills-Jets, top upset and all 14 games
Week 6 of Greg Cote’s NFL picks in the Miami Herald includes Lions-Cowboys, Battle of the Beltway, Bills-Jets, Upset of the Week and all 14 games
- Stretty News
INEOS moving closer to Ten Hag sack decision as replacement named in Man Utd meeting
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is seemingly putting the feelers out for a potential Erik ten Hag successor should the Dutchman be relieved of his duties in the near future.It’s the outcome that most Manchester U...
- USA TODAY Sports
James Cook injury update: Latest updates on Bills RB
Bills running back James Cook suffered a foot injury in Sunday's Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season. Here's what we know.
- The Canadian Press
Panthers lose captain Aleksander Barkov late in 3rd period of loss to Senators
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Florida's first loss of the season might have been costly, with captain Aleksander Barkov leaving with 1:10 remaining after crashing into the end boards and getting hurt.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Week 6: Will these young up-and-coming players make or break your lineups?
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts looks at the cases for some key youngsters to have big games or completely go bust in lineups.
- The Canadian Press
Jets interim Jeff Ulbrich replaces Nathaniel Hackett with Todd Downing as the offense's play caller
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jeff Ulbrich shook up the New York Jets' struggling offense in his first major move as interim head coach.