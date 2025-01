The Daily Beast

Don’t tell my heart, my achy breaky heart, how Billy Ray Cyrus behaved at the Liberty Inaugural Ball in honor of President Donald Trump on Monday night. As a delay in Trump’s schedule pushed his appearances at the three official inauguration balls later and later into the night, Cyrus appeared onstage at the Liberty Ball to give attendees a reprieve from the endless loop of DJ music. Unfortunately, it was less of a respite than jarring cause for concern, as the singer was erratic, incoherent, an