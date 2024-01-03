Saleh al-Arouri’s Beirut killing takes out key Hamas link with Iran, Hezbollah

Saleh al-Arouri, the senior Hamas official killed in a suspected Israeli strike in the suburbs of Beirut, played a crucial role in building up the Palestinian group's military capabilities and maintaining its links with regional allies.

Arouri, 57, was one of the founders of Hamas's armed wing, the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, in the early 1990s.

More recently, he served as the "channel or link" between the Hamas movement, Iran and Hezbollah, a Hamas source told AFP. He had regularly visited Iran.

On October 25, the Hezbollah-owned Al-Manar TV channel reported that Arouri held a meeting with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and the head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Ziyad al-Nakhalah.

Arouri was also considered the leader of Hamas in the West Bank, and the source told AFP that his knowledge and expertise had helped develop the Islamist movement's military capabilities in recent years.

