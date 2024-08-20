Salem Little League returns from the Little League World Series
The team represented New Hampshire in the tournament held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The team represented New Hampshire in the tournament held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Khelif was Algeria’s first woman to ever win a gold medal in boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics
Having already become a $50-million man earlier this season, Hideki Matsuyama didn’t waste much time eclipsing $55 million in career earnings. The Japanese star is walking away from Memphis with $3.6 million for shooting 17-under 263 at
Four elimination games get underway at the Little League World Series on Sunday. Follow along with live updates and highlights:
Did Hideki Matsuyama violate Rule 8-1 during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday? The PGA Tour determined that a violation wasn’t committed by the eventual champion, but the moment is worth closer investigating.
The coach of the Golden State Warriors took a page from star player Steph Curry's book.
The Australian hip-hop community has been shaken by the reaction to Raygun's efforts in Paris.
When it comes to losing large sums of money on sports, Aubrey Drake Graham has made an art out of it. And the God's Plan hitmaker crafted another masterpiece Saturday when he bet $450,000 on Israel Adesanya to beat Dricus du Plessis in their UFC 305 middleweight title…
David and Lynn Townsend were on assignment outside Denver, Colorado, capturing images for a charity golf tournament when they noticed a gallery that was starting to take liberties with the golf balls being played. After a little more inspection, the duo, which operates under
Peyton Manning knows a thing or two about great quarterback play, having won two Super Bowls and earned a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. At this past weekend's Fanatics Fest, he listed his five top quarterbacks in the NFL. While not a surprising list, it does…
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers traded defenceman Cody Ceci and a third-round draft pick in 2025 to the San Jose Sharks for blueliner Ty Emberson to complete their second deal of the day on Sunday.
Watch this hysterical video of New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy and his grandson, who asked him an important question while he was strapping on the floor hockey pads.
OK, I get it. I know the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have a Midwest rivalry that's decades old. But you have to give Simone Biles a break here. She went to root on her husband, Jonathan Owens, at the Bears' preseason game on Saturday, and she happened to we
The Vancouver Canucks have traded 2019 10th overall pick Vasily Podkolzin to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a 4th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
The Maple Leafs hired Savard this summer to round out their coaching staff.
Arne Slot has only managed Liverpool in one competitive fixture and already a major decision he's made is being questioned.Ahead of the Reds' Premier League opener against newly-promoted Ipswich Town,...
Noah Lyles didn’t mince his words when questioned about Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
The Boston Bruins should consider bringing back this former player on a PTO.
Week 2 of the NFL preseason proved to be rather eventful, with several quarterback competitions coming into focus in recent days.
The 2024 Little League World Series continues on Sunday, Aug. 18, with four games. Here's what to know.
Former Major League Baseball outfielder Jeff Francouer shared a Tiger Woods story from back in the 2005-06 timeframe when Woods was an absolute menace on the golf course and arguably the biggest name in pro sports. “