Salem Township fire

- CBC
Alberta RCMP officer charged with sexually assaulting 2 males in hotel room
An Alberta RCMP officer has been charged with sexually assaulting two males in an Airdrie hotel room in 2022. Leduc Const. Bridget Morla faces two counts of sexual assault. Morla was off-duty at the time of the alleged assaults, according to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).ASIRT announced the charges Monday following a two-year investigation. Morla, 39, has been a police officer for 13 years. She has been suspended with pay since the investigation commenced in late 2022, accor
- SWNS
Boy facing two hour bus trip after being turned away from every school in town
Bailey Wilson, 11, has been kept at home since September waiting for a space to come available at the schools near his home so that he can join his friends. He has now been homeschooled for three months since being rejected by three different secondaries in Kettering, Northants. Instead, he was offered a Year 7 place at a school in Rothwell, Northants., - which is more than seven miles away and a round-trip of two hours and 12 minutes.
- The Daily Beast
‘They’re Eating the Cats’: American Woman Jailed in Ohio
An Ohio woman has been jailed for a year for killing and eating a cat. Allexis T. Ferrell’s arrest received worldwide attention after it was falsely used as proof of claims by Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating their pets. Ferrell, 27, from Canton, Ohio, pleaded guilty on Monday to cruelty to animals and was given the maximum prison sentence by Stark County Common Pleas Ferrell’s Frank G. Forchione, according to the Canton Repository.
- People
See Janelle Monáe Ring in Her 39th Birthday in a Sexy, Signature Black-and-White Bikini
Monáe also rocked two black-and-white party fits. See every look here
- Hello!
Antiques Roadshow 'attic sale' item receives staggering valuation - and guest is thrilled
Antiques Roadshow visited Derbyshire - and an item was valued from a Chatsworth House attic sale
- Elle
Hailey Bieber Shares Candid Family Photo With Justin Bieber And Baby Jack
Hailey Bieber dropped a photo carousel including the cutest candid family pic of herself with husband Justin Bieber and their baby, Jack Blues Bieber.
- BuzzFeed
This Former Women's Prison Inmate Let People Ask Her Anything About Her Experience, And It's Eye-Opening
"I got out in March of this year, went to a federal halfway house, and then my judge granted me a sentence reduction, so I got to go home, and now I'm just on federal probation. I'll answer any question about any of it!"
- People
Kevin Costner Shares Photos of Family Thanksgiving with 6 of His Kids: 'Really Special Memories'
The actor posted photos of himself with six of his seven children as he discussed his family Thanksgiving on Instagram
- People
Shailene Woodley Says Discussing Aaron Rodgers Relationship 'Always Makes Me Cry': 'It Was Not Right'
"It was not right. But it was beautiful," the actress said of her relationship with the NFL player
- People
Kris Jenner Looks Nearly Unrecognizable with New Hair in Family Thanksgiving Photo
The momager sported a bob hairstyle with a blunt bang
- The Hockey News
Canada Releases World Junior Camp Roster: Reaction, Snubs, Bubble Players
Canada's 2025 world juniors squad announced the 32 players attending its training camp in Ottawa. Tony Ferrari looks at some roster battles, who will likely make it and the snubs.
- InStyle
Jennifer Lopez's Sheer Bedazzled Bra-Baring Top Embraced 2024's Biggest Holiday Trend
Shining like a string of tree lights.
- The Canadian Press
Woman driving drunk who killed bride still in her wedding dress sentenced to 25 years in prison
A woman who admitted to drinking and who was driving well over twice the speed limit when she smashed into a golf cart, killing a bride who had just got married at a South Carolina beach, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison.
- Hello!
Amal Clooney's jaw-dropping glitterball dress everyone forgot about
Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney oozed glamour in the glitterball gown during the 2023 Fashion Awards - see photos of George Clooney's wife
- People
Pregnant Gisele Bündchen Bares Her Baby Bump as She Strolls with Boyfriend Joaquim Valente on Beach Vacation
News that the supermodel is expecting her third baby, her first with Valente, broke in October
- People
Josh Allen’s Ex Claims She Was Hacked After Posting About ‘Brain Dead' Athlete Following Hailee Steinfeld Engagement
Allen announced his engagement to Hailee Steinfeld on Friday, Nov. 29
- Hello!
Princess Anne makes glittering entrance at state banquet in eye-catching tiara
Princess Anne looked breathtaking as she enjoyed the rare opportunity to wear a tiara on Tuesday night. The Princess Royal slipped into a gorgeous cream dress and diamond jewels to welcome the Emir of Qatar to Buckingham Palace
- People
Niecy Nash Shows Off Bombshell Green Swimsuit Alongside Wife Jessica Betts as They Enjoy Spa Day
The actress and her musician wife enjoyed a relaxing retreat at Solaz Resort in Los Cabos, where Betts was Nash's "personal masseuse"
- CBC
Some missing residential school students disappeared into arranged marriages, report says
Some children who disappeared from residential schools ended up in arranged marriages organized by school principals and the government, according to the final report from the special interlocutor for missing children and unmarked graves and burial sites associated with Indian Residential Schools.Leah Redcrow believes her grandparents, who were married at Sacred Heart Indian Residential School (later called Blue Quills) in Alberta in 1928, may have been one of an unknown number of couples whose
- The Hill
Maher on another Trump term: ‘I’m s‑‑‑ting my pants. … I may quit’
Comedian Bill Maher said in a podcast that he is tempted to quit his show, citing the prospect of President-elect Trump’s second term. “I’m s‑‑‑ting my pants,” Maher said. “I mean, I may quit because I don’t want to do another — I did Trump. I did all the Trump stuff before anybody.” “I called…