Salem Township fire

SWNS

Bailey Wilson, 11, has been kept at home since September waiting for a space to come available at the schools near his home so that he can join his friends. He has now been homeschooled for three months since being rejected by three different secondaries in Kettering, Northants. Instead, he was offered a Year 7 place at a school in Rothwell, Northants., - which is more than seven miles away and a round-trip of two hours and 12 minutes.