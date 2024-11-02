Salinas DUI crash injures mother and 2 children in the hospital
Salinas DUI crash injures mother and 2 children in the hospital
A convict who became Canada 's youngest designated dangerous offender after sexually assaulting a three-month-old baby is seeking escorted leave from prison to attend Indigenous cultural ceremonies in Vancouver.
"Why are you not talking?" one kid asked a stunned onlooker in the Halloween video.
United Airlines crew and passengers had to stop what court documents describe as an unprovoked beating of a man on a flight on Monday.
RCMP in B.C. say they have taken down "the largest, most sophisticated drug superlab in Canada."The police force says federal investigators focused on combating illicit drug production in Canada busted the lab, which is believed to be run by a "transnational organized crime group... involved in the mass-production, and distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine across Canada, and internationally."According to police, the amount of fentanyl and other materials seized would have amounted to more
Donald Trump supporters participating in a Halloween parade in Pennsylvania mounted a rifle to the roof of a golf cart and had a woman dressed as Kamala Harris following behind in chains. Parade goers said they were shocked by the float, which managed to evoke several horrifying scenarios at once: political violence, slavery, and mob rule. The parade is a 70-year tradition in Mount Pleasant, a small borough about 45 miles from Pittsburgh. The local volunteer fire department, which organizes the
Nobody does Halloween quite like our favourite stars. Check out these can't-miss costumes from Hollywood's biggest names.
Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, were found dead on April 14 after being reported missing the month prior
TORONTO — Dozens of people have been arrested and more arrests are expected in an ongoing investigation into auto theft and fraudulent vehicle identification numbers in Toronto, police said Friday.
Attorneys for Le’Keian Woods have filed a federal lawsuit against Jacksonville sheriff's officers, accusing them of excessive use of force.
Two people have been arrested after driving a stolen truck into a police horse, three cruisers and a Queen Street W. storefront in downtown Toronto on Friday afternoon, police say.Just after 3 p.m., police in the area of Queen and Beverley streets received an alert from an automatic licence plate reader identifying an allegedly stolen vehicle parked on Queen Street W., Duty Insp. Scott Shutt told reporters at the scene on Friday evening.Scott said mounted police, who happened to be in the area,
Denali Brehmer was sentenced to 99 years in prison after being convicted of killing Cynthia Hoffman
The couple celebrated the spooky holiday with their 19-month-old daughter
Democrats on social media wondered what the Ohio senator meant by "normal."
Brittney Leigh Hensley was arrested in Alabama and extradited to Mississippi to face a felony child abuse charge
A serving prisoner who's already confessed to murder refused to testify at the trial of three men who also face murder charges in the same case. Although he was originally charged with first-degree murder, Justin Urban, 34, pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder in the February 2022 death of Chad Kowalchuk, 53, whose southeast Calgary home was set on fire five days after he was killed. Three others, Justin Boucher, 33, Ronald Abraham, 44, and Robert Sims, 32, are now on trial for first-
Holly Newton, 15, was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Logan MacPhail when he was just 16.
Two people were killed and six others were wounded in two shootings by a single gunman that took place among thousands of costumed revelers during a Halloween street celebration in downtown Orlando early Friday, authorities said.
WINNIPEG — RCMP have identified a toddler whose remains were found in a barn in Manitoba this past summer.
The day before Ripudaman Singh Malik was murdered in July 2022, a pair of hired hit men showed up at his B.C. business, "scoping out the scene" for several minutes before driving away.
The couple and their seven kids dressed up as Where's Waldo