Salinas hosts annual Ciclovia event, promoting healthy lifestyles
Salinas hosts annual Ciclovia event, promoting healthy lifestyles
Salinas hosts annual Ciclovia event, promoting healthy lifestyles
"Hey, look, it's a metaphor for America after Trump."
Plans for the reign of King William are causing panic in the palace and tearing the royal family apart according to the Daily Beast.
The stock market’s performance bodes well for Harris. While the stats are tantalizing, history isn’t necessarily predictive.
The far-right conspiracy theorist's "Make America Healthy Again" post received the mother of all fact checks.
Donald Trump revealed an unhinged eugenics theory Monday, claiming during a morning rant that some migrants have “bad genes” that make them predisposed to committing murder. Trump spent a good chunk of an interview on the The Hugh Hewitt radio show slamming the policies of his political opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, and baselessly accused her of wanting to install a communist government.“She wants to [do] government housing. She wants to go into government feeding. She wants to feed pe
Caroline Giuliani, who is the daughter of the former New York City mayor and ardent Trump supporter Rudy Giuliani, has revealed how her father responded to her endorsement of Kamala Harris.Giuliani said she has been forced to have “open conversations” with her father since she penned a column in Vanity Fair about her decision to support Harris.“He knows how I feel about all these things,” she said Sunday on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports. “I don’t think any of this came as a surprise. I think one thi
Meghan Markle looked sensational on Saturday evening as she attended the LA Children's Hospital Gala. For the special occasion, the Duchess recycled her striking Carolina Herrera gown. See photos...
Tim Walz deftly handled Fox News’ Shannon Bream’s grilling on abortion rights during his appearance Sunday, calling her attempts to steer the conversation to whether there would be limits to how late the procedure would be allowed a “distraction.”In what was his first solo interview since becoming the Democratic vice presidential candidate, Walz keep his cool and deflect tricky questions.“I have been clear. The restoration of Roe versus Wade is what we're asking,” Walz said when Bream asked him
The social media star's death was "sudden and unexpected," her husband said in an Instagram post on Oct. 5
CNN’s Dana Bash and Lara Trump sparred over misinformation Donald Trump has spread about funding for disaster relief in North Carolina, with the anchor refusing to let the former president’s daughter-in-law get away with ducking her questions.Bash laid into the Republican National Committee co-chair as she tried to change the direction from her father-in-law's dubious claims that FEMA is only offering a few hundred dollars to Americans who have had their homes destroyed in Hurricane Helene. “I w
Scurvy is a disease that likely conjures up images of sickly sailors from hundreds of years ago, but doctors in Canada are being warned to look out for the condition now, as a result of growing food insecurity. A report published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) details the case study of a 65-year-old woman diagnosed with scurvy at a Toronto hospital last year. The authors say the case points to the need for physicians to consider the possibility of scurvy, particularly
The tech CEO literally jumped for joy while stumping for the former president in Pennsylvania over the weekend.
To think the Russian president had tried to play down the occasion, too.
The longtime NFL coach started dating the 24-year-old former cheerleader after splitting from Linda Holliday
A 110-year-old Indian man has been rescued from a cave near Bengaluru in India's Karnataka. The viral video, posted on X on October 3, alleged that the man was a staggering 188 years old. However, reports have since confirmed the man is 110-year-old Siyaram Baba, a famous Hindu saint from Madhya Pradesh.
Buttigieg confirmed on MSNBC that he and Musk had a chat on the phone after a tense X exchange.
“That’s German. I don’t speak German, so forgive my pronunciation," the conservative lawyer told MSNBC's Alex Wagner.
Andrew Garfield‘s onscreen chemistry with Florence Pugh might have been a little too palpable. As the Golden Globe winner discussed their new movie We Live in Time on Friday at 92NY, he recalled shooting a “very intimate, passionate sex scene” with Pugh on a closed set, which made cinematographer Stuart Bentley turn away. “The scene …
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Monday claimed Donald Trump and his family are now “preparing for civil war.”Scarborough made the alarming assertion on Morning Joe after reacting to a compilation of footage from the former president’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania over the weekend. Trump told attendees at the rally—which took place at the site where a would-be assassin tried to kill him in July—that his political opponents have stopped at nothing to try and prevent him from returning to the White
King Charles III is to “pause” his cancer treatment, understood to be a weekly regimen, for 11 days as he undertakes his high-profile royal tour of Australia next week.The king, 75, was diagnosed with cancer in February this year and has been receiving treatment on a weekly basis ever since. The palace have not said what form the therapy is taking and have not specified the type of cancer the king is suffering with.However the Daily Mail reported Monday that the monarch, 75, has been told by doc