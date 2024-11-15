Salinas schools join Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day
Salinas schools join Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day
Salinas schools join Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day
Quebec's Education Ministry is monitoring 17 schools for possible violations of the province's secularism law.The ministry released the list of the schools on Thursday.According to its statement Thursday morning, the ministry is sending auditors to those schools after receiving several complaints and reports regarding violations of the secularism law, commonly referred to as Bill 21.The ministry says the information it received pertains to the secularism law's "four principles": the separation o
Ryan Walters is rumored to be in the running to become Donald Trump’s education secretary
The posters accused Jewish faculty members at the university of controversial actions related to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
USA TODAY talked to special education experts about what caused the shortage of special education teachers and ways to address it.
The National Education Union has announced three days of walkouts by members in November and December.
An investigation into a potential case of religious indoctrination at a school in Montreal's Saint-Léonard borough has found that the allegations were groundless.Alphonse-Pesant elementary school is part of the Pointe-de-l'Île school service centre (CSSPI), which covers eastern Montreal.The CSSPI launched an investigation into Alphonse-Pesant after private radio station 98.5 FM reported that a Muslim couple pulled their 11-year-old son out of the school because they believed he was being indoctr
President-elect plans to take down any diversity programs within the federal government
LAUSD says its student cellphone ban will start Feb. 18. Schools will decide how to restrict phones, from telling students to put them in backpacks to using magnetically sealed pouches.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lawyers for the state of Louisiana asked a federal appeals court Wednesday to immediately block a judge's ruling ordering education officials to tell all local districts that a law requiring schools to post the Ten Commandments in classrooms is unconstitutional.
Langara College has one of the highest proportions of international students among B.C. schools. But staff are now worried that a recent federal cap on study permits could lead to job cuts, says Pauline Greaves, president of the Langara Faculty Association.
"Latino male Trump voter told CNN mass deportation won't extend to law-abiding workers. 'That wouldn’t be fair. They need to make sure that they don’t throw away, they don’t kick out, they don’t deport people that are family oriented.'"
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
Goldberg's birthday episode also included the return of the Wind Machine of Chaos and her face on a giant wheel of cheese.
The late night host brought out a “guest” that just might get under the president-elect’s skin.
Fox Business Network's Edward Lawrence questioned the White House press secretary over Joe Biden calling Trump a "threat" to democracy.
A former Clinton administration official said Donald Trump's pick for director of national intelligence is "really concerning."
Donald Trump's wife suggested it wasn't authentic.
The CNN host's words of disbelief may haunt you if the Florida extremist is confirmed as the attorney general.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is back once again, this time in Toronto for six dates, and if you're attending, you might be wondering: who are you going to see on stage before the headliner? We've seen names like Suki Waterhouse open for Swift, or Sabrina Car
The lawyer paired the gown with classic accessories during a day out in Saint-Tropez alongside her husband—see her full look here!