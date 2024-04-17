Salinas teacher enters plea in court
Salinas teacher enters plea in court
TORONTO — Two men who worked for Air Canada and an alleged firearms trafficker are among nine people charged in a heist of nearly $24 million in gold and cash from Toronto's Pearson airport a year ago, police said Wednesday, offering new details of what happened in the "sensational" case. Peel Regional Police said their joint investigation – dubbed Project 24K – with the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau has resulted in a combined 19 criminal charges against the suspects, including multi
Anthony Peterson, 39, has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, court records show
Moments before her death, a pregnant British attorney said her husband had shoved her off a cliff.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who authorities say fatally shot an Uber driver who he thought was trying to rob him after scam phone calls deceived them both has been indicted on a murder charge. William Brock, 81, also faces counts of kidnapping and felonious assault in the indictment handed up Monday by a Clark County grand jury. Court documents did not list an attorney for him and a telephone number for Brock could not be located. He has pleaded not guilty and could face a life sen
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman who accused former major league pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual assault has been charged with defrauding the baseball player. An indictment unsealed Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court charges the woman with fraud and theft by extortion, both felonies, but doesn't provide specific details about the alleged crimes. It says Bauer and one other person were defrauded in a scheme that potentially spanned several years. The Associated Press does not typically identi
William Brock has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing Loletha Hall outside his house in Ohio on March 25
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two Kansas women who went missing on a trip to pick up children for a birthday party two weeks ago were killed over a custody dispute involving a small group of anti-government Oklahomans who called themselves “God's Misfits,” authorities said Monday. Their vehicle was found along a rural Oklahoma highway just south of the state line, with ample evidence of a bloody confrontation, setting off a two-week effort to secure the children's safety while searching for the women and
A substitute teacher in Omaha accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.
Substitute teacher arrested for sexual assault after allegedly being caught undressed with a student
A park ranger made the discovery, and now an investigation is underway.
Three people, including a 17 year old, are facing charges in connection with two carjackings in the city last week, including one incident in which the victim was run over with their own car, Toronto police say. Officers faced "exceptional danger" when the driver of one of the stolen vehicles hit a police car as they made the arrests on Friday evening, said 31 Division Supt. Andy Singh, during a news conference Tuesday. Police identified two stolen cars — a blue BMW X5 and white Lamborghini Urus
Clarisa Figueroa, 51, killed 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and cut her baby from her womb in 2019
Coronation Street's David Neilson has said he's "amazed" his character Roy Cropper wasn't jailed sooner.
An attorney for the victim said he hopes the legal settlement will ensure “no child goes through what my client did.”
Authorities in Canada say nine arrests have been made in the investigation of last year's heist of gold worth over $20 million from Toronto's Pearson International Airport, which had reverberating effects.
The toddler died from his injuries in the attack on April 15, Duncanville police revealed Monday
The order was made following a series of social media posts by the former president, including ones about witnesses Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels.
The former mayor of a township just outside Cornwall, Ont. — who resigned six months after he was charged with sexual assault and child luring in 2021 — died last month.According to an online obituary, Frank Prevost died of cancer on March 9. He was 56.In the summer of 2021, Ontario Provincial Police accused Prevost, then 53 and the mayor of South Glengarry, of sexually assaulting a man over several years, as well as three counts of child luring stemming from an undercover police operation.He wa
Malcolm LaVergne, who is handling OJ Simpson's estate, said the former football star will be cremated and there are no immediate plans for a public memorial. Simpson's four surviving children are the only beneficiaries of his assets.
He staged a break-in at her home the day she was found dead, Louisiana deputies said.