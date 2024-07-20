Salma Hayek Dons Optical Illusion Dress That Accentuates Her Hourglass Figure

The actress wore the dress with black peep-toe heels, a silver ring, and a matching necklace

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek knows how to let a dress do all the talking.

On Thursday, July 18, the actress, 57, attended Gucci's star-studded summer celebration honoring its Flora fragrance at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing a sexy mini-dress that accentuated her hourglass figure.

The bodycon look created a striking optical illusion with a green and blue floral print panel on the front that connected with a black fabric on its sides and back.

Hayek wore the dress with black peep-toe heels, a silver ring, and a matching necklace. To add an extra pop of color, the movie star donned bright pink nail polish. As for her hair, Hayek donned a sleek middle part created by celebrity hairstylist Peter Savic.

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock Salma Hayek

The look was completed with a rosy blush and soft pink lip, which makeup artist Ash K. Holm described on Instagram as "Bombshell Makeup."

The Magic Mike's Last Dance star also showed off the ensemble in her own Instagram post, which featured a shot of her and Miley Cyrus. Cyrus is the face of Gucci Flora perfumes and co-hosted the event with Gucci's creative director, Sabato De Sarno.

It's no surprise that Hayek attended the event as she has opted to wear the Italian luxury house on various occasions.

At the 2023 Golden Globes, Hayek wore a custom crystal-embroidered Gucci gown that had sparkling beaded and fringe details. That August, she stunned in a Tiffany blue Gucci swimsuit while on vacation in Mexico.

Hayek most recently supported the brand by attending the Gucci Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show at Milan Fashion Week in February.

The House of Gucci actress has also had an eventful summer.

Salma Hayek/Instagram Salma Hayek shows off look on Instagram

Earlier in July, she was spotted at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club watching the seventh day of the Wimbledon Championships with her husband, François-Henri Pinault.

The Frida actress has been married to the 62-year-old French businessman since 2009 and shared a sweet birthday tribute to him on Instagram in May.

"God bless the day you were born mi amor. Thank you for the endless love and laughter you bring me each day Happy birthday my king 👑," she wrote.

